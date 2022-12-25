This week in Nebraska history

1872: Lincoln was reported to be the youngest city ever lighted by gas. Lincoln had become a gaslighted city little more than five years after its site was mostly prairie.

The presence of Pawnee and Otoe Indians was reported in Harlan County. They were said to be cutting timber along the Republican River.

1882: A.J. Sawyer promoted a meeting at the opera house to raise funds for the widow of Sheriff Jack Woods, who had been killed in Minden by an outlaw.

1892: More than 1,000 Lincolnites were said to have been converted during a single day's meeting of the Chapman revival.

1902: Tom Majors of Peru arrived in Lincoln to block any attempts to start new normal schools (colleges for teacher training) in Nebraska.

Gov.-elect John H. Mickey said if other state officers wanted to attend the inaugural ball, it would be all right but that his Methodist teachings made it impossible for him to attend.

1912: The Nimrod Club, composed of Lincoln, Omaha and Fremont men, was incorporated. It purchased 644 acres of land fronting on Red Deer Lake in Cherry County.

1922: Gov. Charles Bryan's refusal to distribute patronage offices was causing grief among the Democrats.

Five-dollar bills, determined by their serial numbers to have been stolen in a Denver Mint robbery, turned up at Aurora and Hastings, but authorities never were able to trace the bills to the robbers.

1932: Christmas, which came on Sunday, passed quietly in Lincoln. The majority of Capital City families spent the day in worship and home celebrations.

1942: The City Light Department announced that profits on its operation would enable it to cancel December light bills. The City Council approved the plan.

1952: An overnight snowstorm dropped an 8-inch white blanket on Lincoln and bogged traffic.

Airman 1st Class Ronald H. Hutcheson of Stuart was held by the Soviets outside Berlin for nine hours before being released to American military authorities. The Russians had taken him into custody after his jeep overturned on the road across Soviet-occupied West Germany to Berlin.

1962: Bright sunshine on a Christmas-cardlike mantle of snow made Lincoln's holiday season a winter wonderland.

1972: Flags flew at half-staff as the nation mourned Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States. Truman died in Kansas City at age 88.

Dale E. Farhnbruch, a Lincoln attorney, was sworn in as a Lancaster County district judge, succeeding Elmer Scheele, who had died about six weeks before.

1982: Treasure City workers were told that the store at 27th Street and Nebraska 2 had been sold to Shopko Co.

Electric distribution lines were damaged by a winter storm, leaving half of Lincoln Electric System's customers without power.

1992: Former Seward resident Shawn Toovey, 9, debuted on the TV show "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman."

Money magazine ranked Nebraska 37th in its annual list of states from lowest to highest in taxing residents.

2002: More than a dozen 10- to 20-foot-tall pine trees were taken from the north and west sides of Woods Park. The trees were purloined by Don Wesely, mayor of the city of Lincoln; Lynn Johnson, director of Lincoln's Parks and Recreation Department; and Nebraska Wesleyan University. The trees would provide a pretty screen around the farthest most reaches of the outfield of the baseball diamond being built for Wesleyan with city funds.