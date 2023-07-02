This week in Nebraska history

1873: Lincoln led off its Independence Day celebration with a 37-gun sunrise salute. City residents watched a parade and firefighting display during the day and rounded out the celebration with fireworks and a dance.

1883: Thousands of hogs and cattle died when the Nemaha River overflowed in Johnson County.

1893: Lincoln businessmen wired President Grover Cleveland, asking his support for immediate repeal of the Sherman silver purchase law.

1903: Directors of the Lincoln Auditorium decided to install a stage and rent the building at the southeast corner of 13th and M streets for theatrical purposes.

1913: In a speech before Lancaster County teachers, Prof. J.W. Searson said the life of the average farm wife was four years shorter than that of her husband.

1923: Crop losses as a result of one of the most severe hailstorms in Gage County history were estimated at $100,000. Lincoln experienced its hottest day of the year when the thermometer hit 96 degrees.

1933: When a man testified in court that he was unable to pay cash alimony, his former wife accepted a truckload of hay.

1943: All 15 students taking the state bar exam passed, a first in Nebraska. Three were women.

1953: Wind and hail damaged wheat and cornfields in a strip two miles wide and 18 miles long near Hastings.

1963: Floods in Southeast Nebraska knocked out more than 200 bridges, took three lives and caused damage estimated up to $13 million. Seven counties were declared disaster areas by Gov. Frank Morrison.

1973: The Willa Cather Pioneer Memorial and Educational Foundation of Red Cloud hired its first paid executive, Joe Emmons, 26, to be managing editor of foundation affairs and museum curator.

1983: The large turnout at recreation areas over the Fourth of July weekend pleased Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials, who had worried recent flooding would hurt attendance.

Vernon Herman, a West Point farmer, published a chronology of World War I. He wrote the 600-page book as a day-to-day look at major incidents that occurred in the years up to 1919.

1993: Gov. Ben Nelson sought federal disaster relief for 22 Nebraska counties plagued with heavy rain and flooding.

2003: National negotiations between the United Steelworkers and Goodyear broke off after the union rejected a late company offer. Goodyear officials were disappointed in the rejection.