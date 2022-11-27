This week in Nebraska history

1872: Officials of the Lincoln Omnibus Line reported all the horses in their stables were sick with equine influenza.

1882: After defeat of the women’s suffrage amendment at the polls, male University of Nebraska students got a casket and held a funeral procession for the suffrage cause.

1892: Two Nebraskans died by drowning after breaking through thin ice while skating.

1902: St. Paul Methodist Church was completed, and a jubilee service commemorated the event. The cost of the structure was $94,000.

1912: University of Nebraska football coach Jumbo Stiehm, in his second year at the helm, directed his team to a 13-9 victory over Oklahoma to close the season with seven victories and one loss (0-13 to Minnesota). The defeat was the last Nebraska would suffer during Stiehm’s five seasons (1911-15). His “Stiehm Roller” team was to show a total of 35 victories, two losses and three ties.

1922: George E. Johnson was appointed secretary of the Capitol Commission with a $5,000 annual salary.

1932: Insufficient moisture combined with high winds to put the western Nebraska wheat crop in poor condition.

1942: Lincoln attorney Ralph P. Wilson was appointed by Gov. Dwight Griswold to fill the unexpired term of Judge E.B. Chappell in the Lancaster County District Court. Chappell had been elected to the state Supreme Court.

1952: Former Nebraskan Herbert Brownell was selected attorney general in President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Cabinet.

1962: Nine people died in Nebraska accidents during the long Thanksgiving weekend.

1972: Fires claimed the lives of four people in a Kearney home for the elderly and two aged people in a Lincoln residence.

1982: Lincoln police closed the books on 107 larceny and burglary cases with the arrest of a 20-year-old Lincoln man.

1992: The Lincoln Police Department’s white-collar crime unit raided one of Lincoln’s largest bookmaking operations, handling hundreds of thousands of dollars in bets during the college and professional football season.

Burglars broke into Lincoln Southeast High School and Pound Junior High School and stole more than $32,000 worth of computers and other electronic equipment.

2002: Ashley Judd, Bono and Lance Armstrong visited Lincoln for a World AIDS day event. The event was a forum on world issues, seeking support of AIDS patients worldwide.