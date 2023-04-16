1873: Snowdrifts up to 30 feet high blocked railroads and weighed down telegraph lines in one of the worst spring storms ever to engulf Nebraska. At least six deaths were directly attributed to the storm.

1883: Lincoln’s first sidewalk, a boardwalk, was torn up for repairs.

Don Cameron received a carload of oranges for sale in Lincoln, the first California produce to arrive in the city.

1893: A violent windstorm with gusts up to 72 mph whipped across the state. Trains traveling into the storm sometimes ran out of coal and water fighting for headway.

Western Normal College celebrated the first anniversary of its groundbreaking.

1903: A tornado near Chester reportedly carried a woman 300 yards before setting her down.

Omaha businessmen organized against union labor and issued a declaration on their position.

1913: After deliberating for a day, the city canvassing board decided to recount the primary vote.

1923: Nebraska cattle industry and Board of Agriculture spokesmen labeled Gov. Charles Bryan as ignorant or a falsifier for vetoing a $50,000 restoration to bovine tuberculosis eradication funds.

1933: The Rev. B.F. Wyland of First-Plymouth Congregational Church and the Rev. Ray E. Hunt of First Christian Church attacked a bill legalizing 3.2 beer in Nebraska.

1943: Red Cross emergency flood relief headquarters in Omaha provided war-rationed fuel to the Omaha Boat Club as it prepared to evacuate families endangered by the Missouri River.

1953: Winds up to 90 mph blew over Nebraska. In Lincoln, gusts reached 75 mph, blowing out store windows and grounding an airliner at Municipal Airport.

1963: Lt. Ronald C. Babcock of North Loup and Machinist Mate 2nd Class Richard J. Carkoski of Grand Island were on board the USS Thresher, lost in the Atlantic. The nuclear-powered Navy submarine dived off the coast east of Boston with 129 men aboard and did not surface.

1973: Gov. Jim Exon told the Legislature that if it would pass his operational budget proposals and no other budgetary bills, the state sales and income taxes could be sharply reduced. Lawmakers passed the budget 33-15.

1983: A Paramount Pictures film crew arrived in Lincoln to begin filming the movie “Terms of Endearment.”

The Lincoln Mall, which stretches along J Street from the County-City Building to the Capitol, was dedicated. The ceremony also honored Lincoln landscape architect Larry Enersen.

1993: First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton visited Lincoln. She gave a speech at the Lied Center for Performing Arts about the growing need for better health care.

2003: Kawasaki's new $64 million contract to build 28 rail cars for Boston's Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority meant more production activity at the company's Lincoln plant. The contract, as announced by Kawasaki, called for assembly work on the double-decker cars to begin in January.