This week in Nebraska history

1873: Nebraska pamphleteers were busy writing articles promoting the benefits of the Cornhusker State. It was announced that writers of the 16 best articles each would receive 40 acres of land.

1883: The Wells-Fargo express company agreed to put up a new building near the Burlington Depot if the City Council would grant the company use of a portion of the street.

1893: J.A. Buckstaff completed a five-story building on West L Street for use as the Nebraska headquarters for an agricultural implement company.

Gen. Victor Vifquain of Lincoln was appointed consul to Panama by President Grover Cleveland.

1903: President Theodore Roosevelt visited Lincoln and made a speech in front of the Capitol. A large crowd turned out in spite of high winds and blowing dust.

1913: In reply to a comment, U.S. Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan explained publicly that it was not the custom of his family to serve wine at dinner.

1923: A tornado hit Gage County. One girl was killed when her parents' farmhouse near Barneston was destroyed.

1933: Judge Lincoln Frost was elected president of the Lancaster County Bar Association.

1943: Nebraska's Gov. Dwight Griswold was being mentioned as a candidate for vice president on the Republican ticket.

Nebraska accepted Kansas' challenge to a scrap collection contest. May 2-15 was set as the collection period. The idea was to make scrap metals count in war production.

1953: Pvt. Lester R. Todd of Alliance was one of 36 American prisoners of war returned to U.S. lines in Korea by their communist captors. He had been held by the communists for almost two years.

A $100,000 fire in a North Platte garage and automotive service center destroyed three new pickups and 16 cars. It was the third major fire in the city in three months. Earlier, two elementary schools valued at $340,000 were damaged.

1963: A grass fire and a "freezing" of a Nebraska Public Power substation switch outside Lincoln cut off electricity for more than two-thirds of the city for about 30 minutes. Towns and rural customers in Lancaster, Gage and Seward counties also were affected.

1973: Former Gov. and Mrs. Val Peterson were in Washington on their way back to Nebraska after Peterson, 70, retired as U.S. ambassador to Finland.

Gov. Jim Exon vetoed a legislative bill that would have permitted the University of Nebraska to acquire part of the campus of the defunct Hiram Scott College at Scottsbluff.

1983: Clay Center firefighters battled two major fires within 24 hours. The first call was to the old Harvard Air Force Base, where a cutting torch had set off a blaze that destroyed three of four hangars being dismantled. The second was to a firetruck accident near Clay Center.

1993: Gov. Ben Nelson kicked off Nebraska's celebration of Earth Day by creating a 26-member committee to increase the state's use of alternative transportation fuels and reduce its dependency on foreign oil.

2003: The refusal to budge on performance raises forced the city to cut jobs and tap reserves. To help balance the budget, the city cut 20 jobs overall and dipped into reserves. The lesson was clear: City employees expect and vehemently protect their merit, or pay-for-performance, raises.