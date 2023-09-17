This week in Nebraska history

1873: "Housekeeper wanted" ads in a Lincoln newspaper offered salaries of $4 a week.

1883: Installation of an R Street bridge was delayed by a disagreement between the county commissioners and residents on where to build it.

1893: A "well-made" suit was selling for $3 in Lincoln stores, advertisements indicated.

1903: Support of Gov. William McKinley of Ohio as Republican candidate for president was announced by the Lincoln Young Men's Republican Club.

1913: The head of the state Anti-Saloon League, F.A. High, offered 50 cents for a half-pint whiskey bottle. The bottle, needed for display, must be empty, he stipulated, but no questions would be asked of donors.

1923: An inadequate storm sewer system was blamed for flooded basements after a brief rain in Lincoln.

1933: A Roberts Dairy employee was kidnapped by three bandits, who netted nearly $2,000 in a daylight robbery.

1943: An all-military parade complete with a wrecked German Messerschmitt fighter plane wound through the Lincoln business district.

1953: Mayor Clark Jeary endorsed a residents' movement to beautify the grounds east of City Hall.

Former Lincoln Mayor Victor Anderson denied rumors that he actively was seeking the Republican nomination for governor. He declared instead that people were asking him to run. (He was elected governor in 1954.)

1963: In separate actions, Gov. Frank Morrison ruled out a U.S. Senate race against Sen. Roman Hruska and persuaded President John F. Kennedy to schedule a Nebraska visit in 1964. (Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas before he could make the trip.)

1973: The 140-room Pawnee Hotel in North Platte was sold to Harvey Miller of Long Beach, Calif., for conversion into a retirement hotel.

1983: Hundreds of people lined the tracks to see Union Pacific steam engine 8444, en route from North Platte to Omaha's second annual River City Roundup. The historic 8444 was the last steam engine acquired by UP (in 1944) and used for less than 15 years before diesel engines rendered it outmoded.

1993: KETV, Omaha's Channel 7, refused to air the premiere episode of "NYPD Blue," citing concerns about profanity and nudity in the episode.

At 31 degrees, Lincoln set new records for both the earliest frost and the coldest temperature. Happily, the weather was predicted to return to normal temperatures in the following days.

2003: The former Salvation Army Thrift Store at Eighth and P streets was purchased for $1.475 million by B&J Partnership. Its future is in multi-use development, which could include a restaurant.

Low milk prices have forced many dairies and processing plants in the state to close and have created a challenge to Nebraska’s surviving dairy farmers.