This week in Nebraska history

1872: Because of a horse disease, mail was being carried between Lincoln and Fremont on “footback.”

1882: The Lincoln Board of Trade, a forerunner of the Chamber of Commerce, was working to bring the Nebraska State Fair back to Lincoln from Omaha. The movement succeeded two years later.

1892: Lincoln was made a reserve city by the comptroller of the currency. Banks were designated depositories for the custody of the reserves of national banks in other cities.

1902: Cold weather brought grief to streetcar patrons, who complained that stoves in the cars were out of commission.

1912: For the second time in a month, an automobile crashed into the Thompson fountain at 11th and J streets.

1922: Sen. George W. Norris, R-Neb., was happy because his lame-duck amendment to advance the dates for inauguration of presidents and opening Congress was winning favor throughout the country.

1932: The University of Nebraska football team defeated Southern Methodist University 21-14.

1942: The board of education adopted provisions to allow high school students older than 16 to hold full- or part-time jobs during the wartime labor shortage.

1952: Nine Lincoln fire companies fought for three hours to control a blaze in the Wolff Apartments at 1827 O St.; the fire left 50 tenants temporarily homeless.

1962: The Nebraska State Education Association dedicated its new, $700,000 headquarters building at 14th and J streets.

1972: The Heisman Trophy (for the nation’s outstanding college football player of the year) and the Outland Trophy (for the outstanding interior lineman) went to players from the same school for the first time in history: to University of Nebraska slotback Johnny Rodgers and middle guard Rich Glover. Glover followed 1971 Husker Larry Jacobson as Outland winner; it was the first time ever for players from the same school to win the award in consecutive years. Rodgers, Glover and Husker defensive end Willie Harper were named to nearly everyone’s All-American teams.

The University of Nebraska system headquarters moved from the City Campus to 3835 Holdrege St. System staff served City and East campuses in Lincoln, the Omaha medical complex and University of Nebraska at Omaha.

1982: To promote better understanding among the city’s four high schools, student councils from Lincoln High, Northeast, East and Southeast exchanged members for a day in the second annual Student Exchange Days.

Gage County Sheriff Fred Steinkamp announced his retirement after 22 years, the longest tenure ever by a Gage County sheriff.

1992: Two Lincoln teenagers rescued a 68-year-old Ceresco fisherman from drowning in Holmes Lake.

2002: With his program in the midst of its worst season since 1961, Frank Solich announced the firings of defensive coordinator Craig Bohl, rush-ends coach Nelson Barnes and secondary coach George Darlington. In one fell swoop, Solich fired as many assistants in one day as Tom Osborne did in 25 seasons.