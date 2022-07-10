This Week in Nebraska History

1872: The yield of an artesian well demonstrated that Lincoln had a seemingly inexhaustible supply of salt water. That left the question: Could fresh water be similarly obtained?

1882: Gambling houses in Lincoln were the subject of complaints.

1892: The Lincoln Electric Railroad was sold by the sheriff because of foreclosure. Later it was consolidated with the Lincoln Street Railway Co.

1902: The flood was over, but Park School and the courthouse were full of refugees from the Salt Creek rampage.

1912: Tabernacle Christian Church at 1701 South St. was dedicated. The congregation later would move to a larger site at 22nd and South streets and take the name Southview Christian Church.

1922: The Burlington was preparing to house and feed 250 new men at the Havelock Shops to take the place of strikers. Nationally, railway executives refused to meet leaders of the striking shopmen.

1932: Lincoln's nutrition camp opened. Sponsored by the Lincoln and Lancaster County committees of the Nebraska Tuberculosis Association, its aim was to build up undernourished children.

1942: An aviation mechanics school opened at Lincoln Air Force Base to train Army Air Force personnel to service the planes fighting in World War II.

1952: The fifth annual summer opera at Pinewood Bowl was "Naughty Marietta." Directing was Nebraska Wesleyan University's Professor Oscar Bennett.

1962: An Alda woman was killed by lightning, and a Lincoln house was badly damaged when lightning set it afire.

A manhunt began near Blair after State Safety Patrolman Lowell Korber was shot twice by a man he had stopped to question about running a stop sign. The manhunt ended four days later with the arrest in Omaha of Philip Delham. Delham was sentenced to a 20-year penitentiary term for the shooting. Korber recovered and returned to duty Aug. 3.

1972: Rains, estimated to have been as much as 6 to 8 inches in some localities, caused severe flooding in the Red Cloud, Osceola, Stromsburg and McCool Junction areas.

Lincoln's Woods Park swimming pool hosted the national diving championship of the Amateur Athletic Union.

1982: Ten of Otoe's 16 volunteer firefighters resigned because the Village Board turned down their request to sponsor a beer garden at the town's centennial celebration.

Union, in Cass County, recorded 5½ inches of rain overnight.

The Nebraska Department on Aging was established by the Legislature.

1992: The toxic chemicals TNT and RDX, which were used to make bombs at the former Nebraska Ordnance Plant, were found in small quantities in one of Lincoln's water wells near Ashland. It was the first time that the chemicals were discovered in the well field and both were below health advisory levels.

2002: Housing developments and farm consolidations around Lincoln led to the closing of a local farm implement dealership that had been open since 1996 in Waverly.