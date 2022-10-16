This week in Nebraska history

1872: The Midland Pacific Railway Co. moved its general offices from Nebraska City to Lincoln.

1882: Lincoln police asked that store owners leave a few lamps burning in windows so patrolmen would not run into boxes left on sidewalks.

1892: Congressional candidates William Jennings Bryan, Democrat, and Allen W. Field, Republican, debated at Lincoln's M Street baseball park.

1902: Four masked men robbed a Burlington passenger and mail train of about $2,000. The robbers stopped the train 5 miles northwest of Lincoln by waving a red light and dynamited a safe.

1912: Lightning struck a trolley wire on the College View line, burned out a motor on one car and caused a two-hour delay in service.

1922: Col. Theodore Roosevelt Jr. stopped in North Platte on his way to Omaha. Roosevelt was traveling in an airplane that could reach 115 mph.

1932: An auto inspection "safety lane" checked 1,401 cars in one day, and only 638 cars passed the safety test.

1942: It was announced that students at Wayne State Teachers College would be granted a two-week vacation in November to help with farm work during the war-caused labor shortage.

1952: Bobby Reynolds, the halfback from Grand Island who had won an All-American rating in 1950 as a sophomore, suffered a second shoulder injury in Nebraska's 27-14 football victory over Kansas State. He was able to return to the Husker lineup later in the season.

1962: The new Bennett Martin Public Library opened at 14th and N streets.

1972: Management of Lincoln's oldest retail firm, Hardy Furniture Co. at 1314 O St., announced that the 101-year-old store would close. The Hardy family had owned it until 1966.

Tabitha Home officials discussed building a $75 million, 5,000-unit "town" for people over 55 just northeast of Lincoln.

The National Bank of Commerce said it would erect a 15- to 20-story building at 13th and O streets.

1982: Law enforcement officials removed 85 ministers participating in an all-night vigil at Faith Baptist Church in Louisville. The church, which housed Faith Christian School, was ordered closed Monday through Friday because it did not have state-accredited teachers.

About 750 people participated in Lincoln's annual CROP walk. Organizers estimated more than $12,000 was raised to combat world hunger.

1992: A fire that originated in an electrical junction box in a loft storage area at Woodland Hills golf course, south of Eagle, caused an estimated $500,000 in damages.

The University of Nebraska's oldest graduate, Harry Lefler, died at the age of 107. Lefler received his degree from the College of Law in 1908.

2002: Goodyear announced that it would build an automotive hose manufacturing plant in Mexico through the company's workforce and Lincoln. The new plant represented the next step in Goodyear's plan to shut down its hose production operation in Lincoln, which would cost more than 480 of its 1,430 jobs locally.