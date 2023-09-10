1873: A Sioux raiding party surrendered to Capt. Egan of Omaha, a 3rd Cavalry officer, after his surprise attack near North Laramie.

1883: The greatest attraction at the Lancaster County Fair was the fast horse races, a commentator wrote.

1893: The state reunion of the Grand Army of the Republic was drawing hundreds of Civil War veterans to Hastings.

Lou Wessel sold the Capital City Courier, a weekly society paper, to W. Morton Smith.

1903: The weather was described as being too wet and cold for best crop results.

1913: William Jennings Bryan extolled President Woodrow Wilson as the best-prepared man ever to enter the White House.

1923: A proclamation by Health Commissioner A.S. Pinto released all restrictions on the use of Omaha city water, which had been under official ban except when sterilized. The ban was to protect people from plague. Omaha escaped without a single case during the three-week period.

1933: Omaha stockyard employees said the response of Nebraska farmers to the federal government's hog-buying campaign was slowing.

1943: Controversy over Lincoln and Omaha power rates flared as Lincoln Mayor Lloyd Marti charged that a Nebraska Power Co. advertisement in Omaha inaccurately credited Omaha with lower light rates than Lincoln's.

1953: Organized "corn rustlers" had stolen about 8,000 bushels of corn from government bins in Nebraska within two years. Authorities believed the thieves also raided corn in Iowa and Missouri.

1963: Maxine Morrison, wife of Gov. Frank Morrison, led a 30-member group of Nebraskans on an airplane trip to Europe to interest foreign industrialists and tourists in the Cornhusker state.

An Italian landscape painting, stolen two years earlier from the University of Nebraska art galleries, was returned by mail with a fictitious return address in Baltimore.

1973: The first Soviet tractor scheduled for import to the United States, a Belarus MTZ-80, was tested at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

1983: Union Bank observed the grand opening of its third Lincoln branch. The bank operated in the former Rock Island Railroad depot at 1944 O St.

1993: Gov. Ben Nelson bought the first instant "scratch-and-win" lottery ticket, signaling the beginning of legalized gambling in Nebraska.

2003: Nebraska’s tornado season, with 69 twisters, was one of the most active seasons in the past decade and the deadliest in 15 years.

The Nebraska State Fair saw a 16 percent drop in attendance this year. Decline in attendance was attributed to hot weather and budget cuts. Ticket prices were slashed from $7 to $4 on Friday to attract more people.