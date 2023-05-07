This week in Nebraska history

1873: Nebraska Town Site and Land Co. was organized by N.S. Scott, Pat Fahey and William Coleman. Laying out towns in the state was to be the company's business.

1883: It was estimated that 5 million forest trees had been planted in Nebraska during the spring.

Contents of the old Capitol were being removed before the coming of the wreckers.

1893: Three generators in the Lincoln street railway plant burned out during a severe electrical storm, halting streetcars throughout the city.

1903: To earn money for her church charity, a prominent Lincoln woman disguised herself in old clothes and face stain and stationed herself on O Street with her zither. Within half an hour, her tin cup held $3.60, and she was able to top the stories of all the other ladies when they met to tell how they earned funds for charity.

1913: Lincoln went "wet" by 800 votes in the city election.

1923: The budget request for the University of Nebraska was pruned by $300,000 in the Legislature.

1933: Gov. Charles Bryan allowed a bill legalizing sale of 3.2 beer to become law without his signature.

1943: Lancaster County Assessor Harry Scott reported that he and his staff were half finished making assessments scheduled in the county.

City Finance Director Theo Berg reported tax collections were $113,960 ahead of the previous year.

1953: Lancaster County commissioners voted unanimously against permitting the sale of beer at baseball games.

1963: The Lincoln Board of Education became all male for the first time since 1907. One woman ran, but was defeated.

Lincoln voters elected Dean H. Petersen as the city's first full-time mayor. He won in 77 of the 113 precincts.

1973: The Omaha Sun, a weekly newspaper, won a Pulitzer Prize for local reporting about the wealth of Boys Town. The story resulted in changes in fund solicitation methods and program directions of Boys Town.

Nebraska Wesleyan University announced that the Olin Foundation of New York would finance construction of a $2,687,000 classroom-administration building on the campus in Lincoln. It was said to be the largest gift ever received by a Nebraska college from a private foundation.

1983: The Midtown Hotel building at 20th and O streets was demolished. Known for years as "Ma Kelly's," a house of ill repute, it had been a rooming house in recent years until it was closed by city officials for health code violations.

The South Platte United Chambers of Commerce opposed designating an area of the Platte River as critical habitat for whooping cranes.

1993: At least five tornadoes struck south-central Nebraska, destroying two Hamilton County homes and derailing a Union Pacific train.

2003: Three Lincoln companies announced job cuts. Announcements included Square D cutting 29 jobs, Acton International 23 and Alltel 100.