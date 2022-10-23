This week in Nebraska history

1872: William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody was elected to the Nebraska Legislature. Because he was making $150 a month scouting for the U.S. Army, he was not expected to accept the $3-a-day lawmaker's job.

1882: Freshmen at the University of Nebraska defeated the sophomores in one of the first games of football played at the university.

1892: Students adopted scarlet and white as official colors of the University of Nebraska.

1902: Five attendants at the Hastings State Hospital were discharged after playing a practical joke on a substitute night watchman. The watchman was held up, disarmed and left with his hands and feet tied.

1912: About 150 Greek citizens of Lincoln and Havelock met to discuss a proposal to return to Greece to assist in that country's war against Turkey.

1922: The Hallman Bank was robbed, and the Pawnee County sheriff found the bank's deposit boxes in a cornfield.

1932: U.S. Sen. Huey P. Long of Louisiana addressed a crowd of 6,000 at the University of Nebraska Coliseum.

1942: Three fliers were killed when an Army plane crashed near the Chadron airport.

1952: Funeral services were held in Omaha for Francis P. Matthews, U.S. ambassador to Ireland, who died unexpectedly.

1962: Nebraska defeated Colorado in football 31-6, giving the Huskers a six-game winning streak for the first time since 1921.

1972: A convocation at Union College was part of an observance of the centennial of the Seventh-day Adventist denomination's education program. In 100 years, Adventist education had grown to a worldwide system of 4,600 schools and nearly 400,000 students. The Adventist program in Lincoln included Union College, an elementary school and a secondary school.

1982: About half the original members of a children's choir of the 1950s, most now in their 40s, returned to Table Rock to perform at the 125th anniversary of Table Rock's United Methodist Church.

1992: In Student Vote '92, a mock election held throughout Lincoln's public elementary and secondary schools, Bill Clinton was elected president and Doug Bereuter was re-elected to Congress.

Black students were being recruited for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln yell squad after Cornhusker football players and their coaches complained that there were no minorities on the squad.

2002: About 100 people lined O Street between 16th Street and Centennial Mall to protest possible war in Iraq.