1873: An architect was showing some impressive plans for a completely stone county jail in square Gothic and old English styles.

1883: Damages estimated at a quarter of a million dollars resulted from a fire caused by spontaneous combustion at Leighton & Brown Co., 11th and O streets. The wholesale business was housed temporarily at the Journal building on P Street.

1893: The grasshopper population was unusually large in some parts of the state, causing crop damage, according to farm reports.

1903: Trading stamps were introduced, and several downtown Lincoln stores were waging war on the so-called "stimulating" gadgets.

1913: City commissioners had two weeks to make up their minds about ordinary licensing card rooms.

1923: Nebraskans joined the nation in mourning the death of President Warren G. Harding, who died in San Francisco from a stroke. He was the sixth chief executive to die in office. Calvin Coolidge was sworn in immediately.

1933: No. 1 eggs were bringing 13 cents a dozen, and No. 2 eggs 10 cents. Baby beef roast cost 5 cents a pound, ham 13 cents a pound and grapefruit 3 cents each.

1943: Beatrice High School became the first in Nebraska to offer preflight training in aeronautics when the Civil Aeronautics Administration agreed to loan airplane equipment to the school.

1953: A Native burial ground was uncovered about 16 miles southeast of Ord by W.B. Harmon, who found the bones while cultivating corn.

1963: Dutch elm disease claimed its first tree in Lincoln and was spreading to other Southeast Nebraska localities.

The FBI arrested a man in Baltimore for transporting two paintings stolen from University of Nebraska art galleries. Together, the paintings were valued at $7,000.

1973: Many beef processing plants were closed or operating at greatly reduced levels because cattle were not available at prices allowing a profit. The retail beef price freeze ordered by the federal government and scheduled to last another month was blamed.

Because of player recruiting rules violations, the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Big Eight Conference inflicted severe penalties on the University of Oklahoma. These included forfeiture of four 1972 season football games and made Nebraska the official 1972 Big Eight champion.

1983: Brunswick Corp., manufacturers of reinforced composite and bonded metal honeycomb products for the defense and aerospace industries, observed its 20th anniversary in Lincoln.

1993: Traffic fatalities were down for the first two-thirds of the year, a 23 percent decline since 1992. State officials attributed this decline to increased use of seatbelts and the inclement weather, which reduced road travel by keeping people from participating in outdoor recreation activities.

2003: The State of Nebraska started disciplinary action against Dr. Tahir Javed of Fremont Cancer Clinic. Javed is linked to one of the nation’s hepatitis C outbreaks and is accused of being at fault for 99 people who contracted hepatitis C. One patient died while awaiting a liver transplant after being infected. The Fremont outbreak was the largest of its kind in the nation and perhaps the world.

American Airlines announced that beginning Nov. 1 it no longer will have direct flights from Lincoln Municipal Airport to St. Louis. Instead, the airline will fly directly from Lincoln to Chicago. American Airlines is the only airline that provides direct service from Lincoln to St. Louis.