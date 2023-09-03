1873: Lincoln seemed to be in need of a Pied Piper. Rats were becoming a serious problem.

1883: Lincoln hunters complained that prairie chickens were becoming scarce.

The City Council adopted plans for a new water system and called a special bond election to provide financing.

1893: Secretary of Agriculture J. Sterling Morton declared that the Democratic Party would never become a populist organization.

1903: The State Fair opened with trotting horse races as one of its star features.

1913: Balmy tropical weather and a crowd of 11,000 appeared on the first day of the State Fair.

1923: The modern “bobbed hair” trend was frowned upon by teachers in Lincoln, Kansas City and other places, but Omaha public school administrators announced the comparatively new style was not taboo there.

1933: The Lincoln City Council voted 3-2 to pass an ordinance creating a health advisory board.

1943: A thousand bushels of wheat, marked “seeds of goodwill,” were contributed by Sidney-area farmers and bound for the Soviet Union.

1953: Hastings publisher Fred A. Seaton, a recent White House visitor, was named by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs.

1963: A record crowd of 372,156, the announced intention of Fair Board Secretary Ed Schultz to retire after the 1964 State Fair and a record price of $3.65 a pound for the grand champion 4-H baby beef highlighted the State Fair.

1973: The University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture at Curtis was one of only two schools in the nation to gain accreditation by the American Veterinary Medical Association for a two-year technician program.

1983: Manley, located in Cass County, celebrated its 100th birthday. Highlights included a 10-kilometer run, horseshoe-throwing contest, parade, softball, chicken dinner and an old-fashioned dance.

1993: A fire in the hay barn at the Nebraska State Fair destroyed alfalfa bales, straw and wood bedding for the animals at the fair. An electrical cord in the barn overheated, causing the fire.

2003: Thousands of pedestrians and drivers say Husker opener game-day traffic was the worst they had ever seen. Lincoln is one of the few cities where Big 12 schools play that police help manage game crowds.

Nebraska Bookstore company officials called off a back-to-college promotion that offered students a coupon for free beer when they bought textbooks at the store. The promotion was dropped because of concerns raised by University of Nebraska-Lincoln administrators regarding the message it sent.