This week in Nebraska history

1873: Kearney Junction (now Kearney) had been laid out, and lots were being sold. It was at the point where the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad, west from Lincoln, met the Union Pacific.

1883: The Rev. C.T. Chaffee gave a sermon marking the 13th anniversary of the building of Lincoln’s First Baptist Church.

1893: Nebraska commercial agencies reported the year had broken all records for business activity and retail sales in the state.

1903: Omaha businessmen were trying to establish a grain exchange. The move was opposed by railroad interests.

1913: Gov.-elect John H. Morehead made these appointments to the state penitentiary administration: W.T. Fenton, Falls City, warden; the Rev. N.T. Harmon, deputy warden; the Rev. R.C. Johnson, Tecumseh, chaplain.

1923: J.F. Goehner, former state legislator and Seward pioneer, died.

Inaugural festivities drew a large gallery when C.W. Bryan was sworn in as governor.

1933: Elijah Conklin, a Civil War veteran, died in Lincoln at age 103. Surviving were eight children and a total of 111 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

1943: Scottsbluff’s First Methodist Church announced plans for a new building to cost $100,000.

Three people were killed near Grand Island when their car collided with a passenger train at a fog-hidden crossing. It was Hall County’s worst Christmas season tragedy ever.

1953: A gasoline transport truck blew up while making a delivery to a service station at 17th and Washington streets. The blast put two men in the hospital with second-degree burns and caused an estimated $10,000 damage.

1963: Lincoln Mayor Pat Boyles resigned after being appointed a district judge.

Lancaster County Attorney Paul Douglas said Lincoln was the “easiest place in the world to cash a bad check.” He said that each week his office received 70-75 phony forms.

1973: Coach Bob Devaney’s Nebraska football team was celebrating a 40-6 victory over Notre Dame in Miami’s Orange Bowl, the 101st victory in the coach’s Nebraska career.

Sen. Richard Proud of Omaha was elected speaker of the Legislature, the first Omahan to win the post in a decade.

1983: A parachute team from the U.S. Navy’s West Coast Special Warfare Group made a leap of faith for Gov. Bob Kerrey by jumping from 6,000 feet to the front lawn of the governor’s mansion at the conclusion of his inaugural festivities.

1993: Former Lt. Gov. Gerald Whelan died of cancer at the age of 67. He had been elected in 1974 and served under Gov. Jim Exon. It was the first year in which a governor and lieutenant governor were elected as a team.

Angered over her committee assignments, Sen. Jennie Robak of Columbus defaced an heirloom photograph in the office of Sen. Scott Moore of Seward.

2003: The university of Nebraska fell short of its annual goal for 2002, according to a report to state lawmakers. The number of minority faculty members increased by 14 between fall 2001 and fall 2002, the report showed. The goal for the year had been to add 15 minority faculty across the four-campus system.