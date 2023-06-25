This week in Nebraska history

1873: University of Nebraska commencement exercises were to run four days and include baccalaureate services, an exhibition by the Palladian Society and a commencement address.

1883: The heaviest rainfall in years caused considerable crop damage throughout Nebraska.

1893: A.H. Weir’s election as Lincoln’s mayor withstood a recount, which gave him a 119-vote plurality.

1903: Security Mutual Insurance Co. of Lincoln was constituted as an old-line company.

1913: Gov. J.H. Morehead laid the cornerstone of the Agriculture-Horticulture Hall at the State Fairgrounds.

1923: Rumors were heard at the Statehouse that Charles Bryan might be nominated for vice president. Events proved the rumors well-founded.

1933: The Colonial Theater near 15th and O streets was showing films of the Max Baer-Max Schmeling heavyweight championship fight.

1943: Olivia Pound, assistant principal at Lincoln High School since 1918, retired. She had been a Latin teacher before assuming duties as assistant principal.

1953: Perry Morton, a Lincoln attorney, was appointed assistant U.S. attorney general in charge of legal problems relating to lands belonging to or to be acquired by the federal government.

1963: A record $101 million state budget was recommended by the Legislature’s Budget Committee. This was a $12.5 million increase over the previous biennium.

A catfish weighing 67½ pounds was caught in the Missouri River, establishing a Nebraska record.

1973: Farm fuel supplies were of top concern as harvest time approached during a national shortage of petroleum products. An unusually dry June increased the worries of pump irrigators.

1983: Cortland marked its 100th anniversary with a three-day centennial celebration.

1993: Citing a small pay raise for state employees, Gov. Ben Nelson banned state employee bonuses for two years to eliminate any perception of unfairness. Nelson rescinded bonuses of up to $3,040.

2003: A powerful storm that spawned four tornadoes ripped through the Thayer County town of Deshler, killing one person and causing major damage, officials said. Meanwhile in Lincoln, a thunderstorm dumped as much as 2.9 inches of rain in 45 minutes.