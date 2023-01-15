This week in Nebraska history

1873: In his inaugural address, Gov. Robert Furnas stressed Nebraska educational needs and urged development of coal and salt interests.

1883: Lincoln police asked the city to buy a patrol wagon. The biggest problem in getting approval seemed to be that few citizens knew what a patrol wagon was.

1893: Authorities were investigating the death of a convict at the penitentiary. He had died while serving a prison disciplinary sentence in solitary confinement.

1903: A.G. Wolfenbarger was cured of the hiccups, but friends still were teasing him about the ailment. They told him it was inexcusable for a leader in the temperance movement to have such an ailment.

1913: The skull of the Nebraska Loess Man was discovered near Omaha. It was considered a great archaeological find; Harvard University scientists were expected to study what appeared to be relics of a primordial race.

1923: Hall County teachers were victimized by a smooth kiter. Bank statements indicated that checks they had given to a magazine salesman were raised $10 each.

1933: Members of the Nebraska House of Representatives listened with little enthusiasm to a resolution introduced by Rep. A.A. Heater of Eustis calling for each representative to cut his salary 10%.

1943: Sen. Fred Mueller of Kearney planned to introduce a bill offering a $10,000 bonus for the first Nebraska synthetic-rubber plant. Conditions for receiving the bonus included a manufacturing process exclusively using Nebraska products and a first-year production of 20 tons.

1953: A committee of Nebraska assessors requested a change in the tax structure. Suggestions included assessment of real property each year instead of alternate years and setting a limit on expenditures of all governmental agencies.

1963: In his inaugural address, Gov. Frank B. Morrison proposed a new state department to promote highway safety, eventual combination of the teachers colleges and the university under a single board of regents, expanded agricultural research, a state motor pool and tax increases on cigarettes, liquor and parimutuel wagering.

1973: Protracted cold brought increasing local fuel shortages; even railroads and bus lines felt the pinch. Schools in several communities were curtailing programs because of cold buildings.

1983: Eight people died as a result of weekend traffic accidents as a winter storm swept across Nebraska.

It was announced that Beatrice Lutheran Hospital, closed since October, would reopen about Feb. 1 as a 40-bed skilled-nursing center, primarily for older patients.

1993: University of Nebraska President Martin Massengale announced his decision not to seek an extension of his contract, saying only that his health was good and that he planned to pursue personal and professional options.

The Lincoln City Council was discussing plans for a proposed shopping center, anchored by Wal-Mart, at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

2003: Rep. Doug Bereuter introduced legislation in the House to establish an additional permanent federal judgeship in Nebraska. Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Hagel’s office reported that the senator has received assurances that a fourth judgeship for the state will be included in the U.S. Department of Justice reauthorization bill on the Senate side. Nebraska’s criminal caseload per judge ranked ninth in the nation.