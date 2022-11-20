This week in Nebraska history

1872: Somerlad’s brewery at Arago, a German settlement north of Rulo in Richardson County, burned, resulting in a $7,000 loss.

Prairie wolf skins were worth 50 cents to 80 cents apiece.

1882: Lincoln attorneys gave John C. Watson a gold-headed cane on his retirement as district attorney.

1892: The National Farmers Congress convened in Lincoln.

1902: H.C. Swearingen arrived in Lincoln from Allegheny, Pa., to be the pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

1912: University of Nebraska alumni held their first homecoming banquet at the Lincoln Hotel.

1922: Nebraska Democrats had won the offices of governor (with Charles W. Bryan of Lincoln), secretary of state (Charles W. Pool) and three of the state’s six congressional seats (John H. Morehead, Falls City; Edgar Howard, Columbus; A.C. Shallenberger, Alma). Republican R.B. Howell of Omaha won a U.S. Senate seat away from Gilbert Hitchcock, also of Omaha. Republican congressmen were Willis Sears, Omaha; M.O. McLaughlin, York; and Robert G. Simmons, Scottsbluff.

1932: The University of Nebraska football team beat Oklahoma by the unusual score of 5-0 to clinch the Big Six title.

1942: G. Bryant Drake was invested as president of Doane College by U.S. Sen. Hugh Butler. Three of Doane’s past presidents — John N. Bennett, Edwin B. Dean and Bryan S. Stoffer — attended the ceremony.

1952: McCook residents presented school nurse Sallie Hawkins with a new car to replace the one she had worn out in service for them.

1962: A legislative study proposed that a 2.15 percent flat-rate personal income tax replace the state property tax.

1972: Nebraska lost to Oklahoma 14-17 in Thanksgiving Day football at Memorial Stadium. It was only the 20th loss for Coach Bob Devaney’s Cornhuskers in 11 seasons, which also included 100 victories (five in eight bowl games), two ties, seven Big Eight Conference titles and two national championships. The game was the final one for a Devaney-coached squad in Lincoln. No other head coach had served the university as long. Devaney remained at Nebraska as athletic director.

1982: Nebraska earned another trip to the Orange Bowl classic in Miami with a 28-24 victory over Oklahoma.

A million-dollar renovation was nearing completion on Richardson County’s 1920 courthouse at no cost to the taxpayers. All improvements were paid with interest from accrued inheritance taxes.

1992: A lease dispute between the owner of the Cooper Theatre, an 800-seat luxury movie house built in 1966, and United Artists Realty Co. led to the closing of the theater.

Stray dogs that slipped into the Henry Doorly Zoo caused the death of 15 adult and eight baby wallabies.

2002: The University of Nebraska cut $7.5 million from its budget, including reduced support of the law library, closing branch libraries and cuts to NETV.