This week in Nebraska history

1872: Nine members of the Lincoln Silver Cornet Band played a farewell concert, then turned their instruments over to the city in protest against what the musicians called a lack of courtesy and respect shown the organization.

1882: Architects were preparing to rebuild Centennial Opera House for new owner Fred Funke.

1892: Contracts were let for construction of 44 miles of the Rock Island Railroad, from Lincoln to Jansen.

1902: Gov. Ezra P. Savage said the government would try to dissolve any beef trust in the state.

1912: Progressive Party presidential candidate Theodore Roosevelt campaigned in Lincoln.

1922: An ordinance proposed by Charles W. Bryan, creating a municipal coal and wood yard, was unanimously passed by the Lincoln City Council.

1932: Rep. Ruth Bryan Owen, speaking at Grand Island, advocated repeal of the 18th Amendment. The Florida congresswoman was the daughter of the late William Jennings Bryan, a strict prohibitionist.

1942: Meat prices per pound included spareribs, 19 cents; pork steak, 27 cents; bacon, 22 cents; steak, 27 cents; beef roast, 21 cents. Apples were 4 pounds for 25 cents.

1952: Thousands turned out along the Missouri Pacific between Omaha and Falls City to greet Republican presidential candidate Dwight Eisenhower.

1962: The first three of 10 Army Corps of Engineers flood-control dams to be built in the Salt-Wahoo Watershed District were almost completed. They were: Antelope Creek Dam, Dam 4 near Sprague and Dam 8 near Hickman.

1972: The Rev. John J. Sullivan, formerly of Tulsa, Okla., became bishop of the Catholic Church's Grand Island Diocese. Earlier, Dr. Don W. Holter, formerly of Kansas City, Mo., became Nebraska area bishop of the United Methodist Church.

Hot weather (top reading was 108 degrees at Grand Island) gave way within 36 hours to a freeze in the Chadron-Alliance Area.

1982: Nearly 25,000 people watched as a B-1A bomber landed at Offutt Air Force Base. It was the first time a B-1A had landed at the base.

The Lancaster Office of Mental Retardation received a federal grant to construct 10 new group homes.

1992: Three more tenants were added to the northern half of the 80-acre site of the new Lincoln Crossing center at North 27th and Superior streets. Service Merchandise, Toys 'R' Us and PetSmart joined Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores in the new shopping center.

Four eastern Nebraska women, all by the name of Gladys Phillips, met in Lincoln to swap stories about the name Gladys and to look for common threads in their lives.

2002: Lincoln kicked off its first One Book--One Lincoln program with the selection of "Plainsong" by Kent Haruf.