1873: Moses H. Sydenham of south Kearney offered the state six acres of land there as a site for the Capitol. He thought the best interests of Nebraska demanded that the Capitol be moved to the site, considered at that time to be the geographical center of the nation.

1883: The installation of private household telephones was considered to be a community news item and reported in newspapers of the day.

1893: N.S. Harwood returned from Washington and confirmed reports that Lincoln had been named a National Bank reserve city.

1903: The Lincoln City Council granted a franchise to the Western Union Independent Telephone Co., and the exchange was built within a year.

1913: The Cornhuskers defeated Kansas the second time in the season and won the Missouri Valley Conference basketball championship.

1923: Omaha Tech won the state high school basketball championship by defeating Hastings 25-11.

1933: Gov. Charles Bryan allowed state banks to open for restricted business after the national emergency closing.

1943: Frank Dwight Throop, publisher of The Lincoln Star, died at his home.

1953: Former Lincolnite John M. Allison was named assistant secretary of state for Far Eastern affairs by President Dwight Eisenhower.

1963: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents announced plans to build a 1,000-bed men's dormitory on the City Campus in Lincoln.

1973: State Veterinarian Norman Kruse estimated at least 40,000 head of cattle in Nebraska feedlots had died as victims of protracted cold, wet weather.

1983: A line of people more than a block long waited in chilling temperatures for distribution of free cheese, butter and grapefruit. Lincoln Action Program officials said nearly 30 percent of the 700 people who received food on the first day of distribution were unemployed.

1993: Thousands of gallons of water containing traces of radium spilled from a pipe at Nebraska's only commercial uranium mine near Crawford. It was the second such accident at the Ferret Exploration Co. uranium mine in two years.

2003: Rep. Doug Bereuter was named once again as vice chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Bereuter served as chairman of the subcommittee on intelligence policy and national security.