This week in Nebraska history

1872: The largest Nebraska apples on record were said to have been grown by Perry Walker of Plattsmouth in the state's oldest orchard.

1882: A tornado did considerable damage to property and fields in Little Salt Precinct north of Lincoln.

1892: Tom Cook completed a school census showing 5,730 boys and 5,812 girls between the ages of 5 and 21 in Lincoln.

1902: The Prohibition state ticket included S.T. David of Otoe for governor and Isaiah Lighten of North Platte for lieutenant governor.

1912: The Havelock Booster Club, accompanied by the Havelock band and male quartet, toured the county by auto to promote the upcoming Havelock Gala Days. Lincoln aviator Robert G. Fowler was scheduled to make two flights during the celebration.

1922: Hypnotic shows were declared unlawful in Nebraska and Illinois, and showmen were advised to cancel engagements in the state.

1932: A federal grand jury indicted 59 people in an Omaha liquor syndicate probe.

Charles W. Wallace, former University of Nebraska professor with a worldwide reputation as a Shakespearean scholar, died in Wichita Falls, Texas.

1942: Peru's four organized churches were left with only one minister when two resigned and a third was called as a World War II Army chaplain.

City officials were considering a curfew for Lincoln girls as a morals situation grew steadily worse.

1952: A threatened strike that would have delayed the reopening of Lincoln Air Force Base was postponed.

1962: The Army Reserve 162nd Medical Battalion of Lincoln returned home after being on active duty for 10 months at Fort Riley, Kan.

1972: The first Apollo spaceship command module was put on outdoor display at the University of Nebraska State Museum's new Behlen Gallery of Space.

1982: Actor Henry Fonda, who was born in Grand Island and raised in Omaha, died at age 77.

1992: Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Philip Schoo turned down a 1.6 percent pay raise in light of the current budget constraints.

Marie Reichenbach, a 1914 graduate of the University of Nebraska, bequeathed $5.7 million to Tabitha Inc. of Lincoln, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Boys Town.

2002: Temperatures near or above 100 degrees and minimal rainfall resulted in continued deterioration of crops during the past week, according to the Nebraska Agricultural Statistics Service.

Irrigation systems continued in full use where water allocations permitted. In some cases, they were not able to keep up with crop demands.