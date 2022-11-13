This week in Nebraska history

1872: A large number of Sioux camped on the Loup River while gathering their winter provisions.

1882: Election returns showed that women's suffrage lost by 30,000 votes in Nebraska.

Fairmont's pride: 17 telephones operating.

1892: The state Supreme Court said playing ball on Sunday was illegal.

1902: The Commercial Club began a movement to buy Lincoln's former Post Office for use as a city hall (the building was acquired and used as municipal government headquarters until occupancy of the County City Building on South 10th Street in 1969).

1912: One hundred Nebraska manufacturers gathered in Omaha to form a state association.

1922: The cornerstone for Nebraska's new Capitol was laid as part of the Armistice Day celebration.

1932: In a Memorial Stadium classic, Nebraska and Pittsburgh fought to a 0-0 tie, and Coach D.X. Bible's Big Six champion Huskers closed the year 7-1-1; the loss was 6-7 to Minnesota.

1942: The Office of Price Administration said 350,000 Nebraska motorists would have to register for gasoline rationing because of military need.

1952: Laying of the cornerstone for Union College's new men's dormitory signaled the first step toward a plan to replace the college's three main buildings.

1962: Coach Bob Devaney's first Nebraska team was closing a 9-2 season (the losses were to Oklahoma and Missouri). It would include a 36-34 Gotham Bowl (New York City) victory over Miami.

1972: A group of Natives led by American Indian Movement members occupied the Fort Robinson museum for several hours in support of a demand for return to the Sioux of land they asserted white men had stolen from them long ago. Gov. Jim Exon promised to discuss the situation with Native leaders after they evacuated the building.

1982: An explosion at the Raymond Co-op Grain Co. elevator killed four and injured others.

1992: Lancaster County Juvenile Court Judge W.W. Nuernberger, who once was nominated for "state sainthood," decided to step down from the bench after 32 years and three months of service.

After a spirited two-hour public hearing packed with cat lovers, the city-county health board refused to approve a proposed ordinance to confine cats to their owners' homes or yards unless the animal was on a leash.

2002: The building, which holds Lincoln Public Schools' intensive care center for the district's most challenging kids, was dedicated as the Donald E. Sherrill Educational Center. It was named for a man who helped lead special education in Nebraska out of the dark ages of exclusion, a man whose motto was: "Let us see kids as kids, not as categories."