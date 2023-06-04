This week in Nebraska history

1873: A letter appearing in the Chicago Post told of the wonders of Lincoln and its growth in five years. “Two peculiarities strike the stranger,” said the writer. “One is that the mud roads are not muddy in Nebraska. The other is that newsboys run their beats on horseback, ride up to the windows and hand the paper to the man expecting it. The lamplighter is also mounted and his horse serves as a ladder.”

1883: John S. Gregory was the successful bidder for razing the old Capitol. He was to pay the state $300 and have all the material, moving it away at his own expense.

1893: Buffalo Bill Cody was helping prepare for Nebraska Day at the World’s Fair in Chicago.

Humane societies were making an effort to stop a cowboy race from Chadron to Chicago.

1903: The Nemaha River flooded, and the Blue was rising dangerously. In Lincoln, Salt Creek flooded, and nearby the Platte was rising.

1913: The Academy of Music at 11th and O streets was nearly completed and was to be occupied for the first time by an Episcopal Church ice cream festival.

1923: A movement was launched in Lincoln pushing the submission of an amendment to the state Constitution limiting to two or three the number of elective state offices.

1933: Some 200 people swarmed the steps of City Hall in protest of the unheeded demand to release two members of the Workers Unemployed Council who had been jailed on charges of picketing the county relief store. It was two hours before the delegation furled banners and dispersed.

The mercury climbed to 107 degrees in Lincoln.

1943: Some Lincoln citizens complained to city authorities about sheep grazing in Pioneers Park. Complaints were over the destruction of prairie grass, and some speculated that if the sheep remained, “the whole park will be like a stockyards.”

1953: Tornado-stricken Hebron received six modern mercury vapor lights from Lincoln and Nebraska neighbors. A “Light for Hebron Fund,” sponsored by the Sunday Journal and Star and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, reached $2,729.

Lincoln banker Samuel C. Waugh was appointed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and confirmed by the Senate as assistant secretary of state.

1963: Gov. Frank Morrison went before the Legislature in a personal appeal, urging lawmakers to push an economic development program, pass a driver’s education bill and establish an educational television network.

Col. C.J. Sanders retired as commander of the Nebraska State Patrol and was replaced by Capt. Dan Casey. Both men were among original members when the patrol was organized in 1937.

1973: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on a 5-3 vote ordered the NU Medical Center to restrict abortions to those necessary to protect the health or life of the mother.

1983: Alberta Danner, 71, who with her husband, the late Rev. Charles R. Danner, founded Cedars Home for Children in 1946, died. The couple moved the children’s home to successively larger buildings in the Belmont area and finally to 6100 Pioneers Blvd.

1993: A record $134,200 was awarded to Lincoln’s public schools by the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation. Private funds from industries, businesses, corporations and other foundations provided the gifts.

2003: A year and a half after buying Misty's Restaurant and Lounge, owners announced plans to put a second Misty's in the Gallup building at 11th and P streets.