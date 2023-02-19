1873: Assurance of the eventual completion of the University of Nebraska came with the Legislature’s passage of a bill levying a half-mill tax for that purpose.

1883: A bill providing for construction of permanent buildings at the Kearney Reform School passed the lower house of the Legislature.

1893: J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City accepted the post of secretary of agriculture offered by President Grover Cleveland.

1903: Extensive reorganization of the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railway, which served Lincoln with a branch from Fremont, was expected.

1913: Kansas Gov. W.R. Stubbs and Bainbridge Colby of New York were speakers at a meeting of the Progressive Party in Lincoln.

1923: University of Nebraska Chancellor Samuel Avery and Professor M.M. Fogg took steps to have the Sigma Delta Chi charter revoked. The journalism fraternity was publishing The Evening Shun, which the officials felt was of low type and defamatory to women of the university.

1933: Joe M. Turbyfill of Hastings, a member of the Legislature, died after a short illness. It was the second death for state lawmakers. Fred Daddow of Sherman County had passed away before the session started.

1943: Lincoln banker T.B. Strain was elected president of the University of Nebraska Foundation.

1953: School board members and city officials failed to reach agreement on the cost of building a street to bypass school property south of Lincoln High School in connection with the proposed southeast diagonal.

1963: The south wall of the 56-year-old DeWitt City Library collapsed without warning. There were no injuries.

1973: “Cold type,” produced by computers and the photo-composition process, replaced the former hot type from cast metal in the Journal-Star Printing Co. plant.

1983: Ogallala lawyer Thomas M. Shanahan was appointed to the Nebraska Supreme Court by Gov. Bob Kerrey.

1993: The Airport Authority voted to ban smoking in the Lincoln Municipal Airport terminal, except for the airport lounge and a portion of the restaurant.

St. Elizabeth Community Health Center made plans to open a pediatric clinic offering walk-in treatment for infants and children on weekday evenings and weekends.

2003: After being closed to the public for 11 months for a nearly $5 million renovation project, the Sheldon Memorial Art Gallery reopened.