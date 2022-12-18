This week in Nebraska history

1872: Gas was turned on for the first time at nearly all of Lincoln’s business places.

A University of Nebraska regents committee on lands reported that 90,000 acres had been selected for the university. The land was in Dakota, Madison, Cuming, Antelope, Pierce, Dixon and Cedar counties.

1882: The first section of the Kearney power canal was completed and water turned on.

1892: Five buildings were rented to accommodate the overflow from Lincoln schools.

1902: The state Board of Agriculture reported it had purchased the State Fairgrounds for $22,000. Lincolnites provided $4,300 of the money; the rest came from state appropriations.

1912: The Burlington was removing the last common drinking cups from its trains and depots in Nebraska.

Well-known Lancaster County pioneer N.B. Kendall died at Hot Springs, S.D.

Twenty-eight couples were married on Christmas in Lincoln and vicinity.

1922: Lincoln firefighters answered 16 alarms in 12 hours when a high wind blew sparks from chimneys onto dry roofs.

1932: An alert guard stopped the escape plans of three penitentiary inmates who hid in a manhole. The would-be escapees had knives made from scissors and had obtained a rope with which they had hoped to scale the wall.

1942: Hugo Srb, clerk of the Legislature, said everything was in readiness for the new session except for a shortage of typewriters. He noted there was not the usual rush for clerical jobs. Eight people had applied but 35 were needed.

1952: The Morman Pioneer Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River north of Omaha was opened.

The Army Corps of Engineers presented tentative flood control plans for the Wahoo Creek Basin in Saunders County. Plans included dams, channel improvements and levees estimated to cost $4,466,000.

1962: Nebraska’s football team defeated Miami 36 to 34 in the Gotham Bowl in New York City.

The Lancaster County Board approved issuance of $3 million in industrial revenue bonds to build a new plant near Waverly for Dorsey Laboratories. The bonds were issued under terms of the Industrial Development Act passed by the 1961 Legislature.

1972: Farmland Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Farmland Industries, a farm supply, manufacturing, wholesaling and marketing cooperative with headquarters in Kansas City, announced it would build a swine-processing plant south of Crete. The new plant was expected to employ about 200 people and process as many as 3,500 hogs daily.

1982: A new ice rink at Union College, on the tennis courts next to the Health Complex, opened at 51st Street and Bancroft Avenue.

Burlington Northern said it would discontinue use of the “hump” at Hobson Yard in west Lincoln. The hump switching operation, in which the force of gravity was used to route freight cars down different tracks to be assembled into trains, had been in use for 38 years.

1992: The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety launched a $115,000 media campaign to make the public aware of the new drunken driving law going into effect Jan. 1. The new law, one of the toughest in the nation, allows an officer to suspend a driver’s license on the spot if the driver fails a sobriety test or refuses to take it. The previous law stated that a license could be revoked only after the driver had been convicted of drunken driving.

2002: Pittsburgh athletic director Steve Pederson, a North Platte native and former associate AD at Nebraska, became the athletic director for the University of Nebraska.