This week in Nebraska history

1873: A prairie fire northeast of Lincoln threatened several homes but was controlled before reaching the buildings.

1883: The City Council fixed the mayor’s salary at $300 a year. Other salaries included council members, $50; city clerk, $400; and city attorney, $400.

1893: A real estate boom was in progress at Gothenburg. It was triggered by construction of a power canal.

1903: Shoeshine parlors were trying to raise prices to 10 cents, but the public would have none of it.

1913: Female suffrage was defeated in the Nebraska House, 50-45.

1923: C.G. Egner, a Wyuka streetcar conductor, was held up for the second time within a year and robbed of $35.

1933: U.S. Sen. Robert B. Howell, a Republican from Omaha, died in Washington, D.C., after a two-week illness.

1943: Because of wartime gas rationing, city Parks Superintendent Fred Goebel said he would use horses to pull mowers at Pioneers Park.

1953: County jailers about to register a prisoner noticed a bulge in his pocket and searched for a bottle. Instead, they found a puppy. The man and his small friend were lodged in the bullpen.

1963: In contrast with the furor aroused at a public hearing, a bill abolishing Nebraska’s ban on interracial marriages received little debate as it reached its first test on the floor of the Legislature. The measure was advanced off general file 25-8 and eventually became law.

1973: Members of the American Indian Movement held control of the South Dakota village of Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. In the third week of occupation, the AIM leaders declared the village, about 25 miles northwest of Gordon, to be an independent country.

1983: Nearly 400 people attended an auction in Roca where bidding was held on a variety of exotic animals and fowl.

1993: Planning Director Tim Stewart released a report proposing immediate construction of both southern and eastern beltways in Lincoln. Plans also were made to improve other heavy-traffic roads in Lincoln.

2003: In response to a hunting rights amendment, Sen. Ernie Chambers wanted to give Nebraskans the constitutional right to hunt Osama bin Laden.