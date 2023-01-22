The week in Nebraska history

1872: Among the special appropriations being considered by the Legislature was one to increase the pay of the janitor in charge of the Capitol grounds to $70 a month.

1882: A permanent organization for women suffragettes in Nebraska was formed.

1892: The Mitchell Canal and Irrigation Co. of Scotts Bluff County secured the first deed to state land ever given an irrigation company.

1902: Nebraska dairymen, concerned over proceedings in Washington, were waiting on the final outcome of an anti-oleomargarine bill that was in the congressional mill.

1912: Pupils attending school in typhoid fever zones in the city were provided boiled water to drink.

1922: The Legislature convened to consider re-education of appropriations made by that body in 1921 and to consider the governor's proposed gasoline tax of 1 cent per gallon.

1932: Paul V. McNutt of Indiana, national commander of the American Legion, spoke in Lincoln in a fund-raising campaign. Nebraska had been invited to finance the furniture in the grand salon of the Paris memorial to Gen. John J. Pershing, who had lived in Lincoln and later commanded the World War I American Expeditionary Force in France.

1942: World War II brought back memories of rationing, and Lincoln consumers were reported to be buying more produce than usual. Sugar dealers were the most concerned, and many warned buyers to the effect: "Don't hoard and there will be enough sugar to go around."

1952: The Lincoln Air Force Base was to be reactivated. It was not immediately known when construction on the $29 million project would begin.

1962: Nebraska Gov. Frank Morrison officially announced that he would seek a second term in that office rather than run for chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

1972: University of Nebraska football coach Bob Devaney, whose teams had just won two consecutive national championships, announced he would coach only one more year.

1982: Lincoln Hilton officials announced that a $1 million interior renovation was under way.

1992: Six-year-old Antonio Diaz and his dad, Ruben, from North Platte, were given the chance to attend Super Bowl XXVI after finding a winning game piece in a box of Wheaties.

2002: The state Department of Motor Vehicles erred in revoking the driver's license of a non-Native motorist arrested by tribal police, according to the Nebraska Supreme Court. Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman said the police officer lacked authority under federal law to arrest the man, who led authorities on a chase from the Iowa Indian Reservation into Richardson County in 1999.