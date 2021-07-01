Screenings: July 2

OPENING

All Light Everywhere. This smartly assembled documentary examines the use of the camera for surveillance and by law enforcement through looking at body camera manufacturing, police training, community reaction and history. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade; B

The Boss Baby - Family Business. This animated sequel to the film about a baby who is a business executive was not screen in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood,SouthPointe)

The Forever Purge. This horror sequel set on a Texas ranch was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park)

Summer of Soul. (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Long abandoned footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 has been assembled by Questlove into a documentary of astounding performances and Black culture in the year when "the Nergo died and Black was born.” PG-13. Grade: A+

Zola. This inventive picture brings to life a Twitter thread by a Detroit waitress who, with a new friend, spends 48 hours on a darkly funny Florida adventure. R (Grand) Grade: B+