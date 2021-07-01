Screenings: July 2

OPENING
All Light Everywhere. This smartly assembled documentary examines the use of the camera for surveillance and by law enforcement through looking at body camera manufacturing, police training, community reaction and history. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade; B
The Boss Baby - Family Business. This animated sequel to the film about a baby who is a business executive was not screen in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood,SouthPointe)
The Forever Purge. This horror sequel set on a Texas ranch was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park)
Summer of Soul. (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Long abandoned footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 has been assembled by Questlove into a documentary of astounding performances and Black culture in the year when "the Nergo died and Black was born.” PG-13. Grade: A+
Zola. This inventive picture brings to life a Twitter thread by a Detroit waitress who, with a new friend, spends 48 hours on a darkly funny Florida adventure. R (Grand) Grade: B+
NOW SHOWING
12 Mighty Orphans. Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen star in this seen-it-before inspirational sports drama about a Texas orphanage football team that battles for a state championship. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C
A Quiet Place Part II. This sequel to the hit about people fighting to survive an invasion of aliens they can’t see is just as terrifying as the original. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. This sequel is a dropoff from previous "Conjuring” films, but it’s ghostbusting tale is still scary. R. (Grand). Grade: C+
Cruella. Emma Stone stars in an ultimately unnecessary origin story of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil that’s nonetheless visually dazzling and entertaining when she tangles with co-star Emma Thompson. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: B
F9. The ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” series is over-the-top, with its unbelievable story offset by wild set pieces and non-stop action. PG -13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. This sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t have the inventiveness of the original and lapses into cliches. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
Holler. Jessica Barden gives a career-making performance in writer/director Nicole Riegel's autobiographical tale of a teenage girl trying to escape from the grinding poverty of Appalachia. R. (Ross) Grade: A.
In The Heights. Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical is a dazzling celebration of heritage and humanity in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. PG-13 (Grand, SouthPointe). Grade: A
Peter Rabbit 2: The Rising. This sly, self-aware animated sequel about a well-known rabbit is a satisfying watch for its young audience. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.