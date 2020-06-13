Other voices speak to senators during listening forum

On Monday and Tuesday, members of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee listened as constituents in Lincoln and Omaha addressed long-term issues and recent events addressing systematic racism in the state.
Emmanuel Malesh
"I'm angry. My daddy's angry. My little brother's angry. Our anger spans across generations. How many more times will we have to watch senseless death performed by those we pay to protect our community? These are men and women who we are supposed to give our trust. These are the peacekeepers of our community who are instead creating chaos. ... This is not the America that my family and I dreamed of or expected. When we arrived in 2004 from Sudan, we fled our war-torn country in search of a better life. ... Instead we arrived in a country that promises equality but does not deliver."
Kevin Abourezk
"From the lack of crisis intervention training given to the four officers who were called to help Zachary (BearHeels) that night, to the incestuous relationship between the Douglas County Coroner's Office and the Omaha police, the failure to hold a single officer criminally responsible for Zachary's murder should serve as a clarion call to all those who seek to ensure justice is served in Nebraska. Are we truly to believe that county coroners who undoubtedly receive much of their funding from their contracts with local law enforcement agencies can be expected to deliver truly independent autopsies when it comes to in-custody deaths?"
Jeff Stallworth
"My grandson is 7 years old. I don't want my grandson to have to have the same type of black stress that I have grown up with. Being a Lincoln resident, and traveling to Omaha every day ... I can't wear a hat when I drive. I have to make sure the cruise control is on when I drive. The same threat that exists for every black man in this society exists for me. I had a conversation in one of my classes and I mentioned black stress, and a student said, 'Mr. Stallworth, what's black stress?' And I explained it's the anxiety, it's the apprehension, it's the sometimes depression that exists when you're a black male in this society."
Joy O'Connor
"I also grew up with a father that was in the military, and I was raised to be very patriotic. But last Tuesday I went to city council and was standing with my black peers and my white peers. ... And when we went to say the Pledge of Allegiance, for the first time in my life I could not put my hand over my heart and pledge allegiance to a republic that's supposed to stand for justice for all and is not standing for justice for all. It made me really sad."
LaShawn Woodard
"Excuse my language but I'm going to be real with you. M-----f------ is angry. They've been angry for quite some time. This is not a one generation thing. This has been here for over 400 years, pain on people's backs. And people are fed up. ... Right now, I want you to take a moment to think about what it means to be black. ... All the pain, all the anguish, all the hurt that we wake up with every single day. ... It really hurts that we have to keep asking and asking and asking and asking and asking and asking just for equality."
Pastor Janet Goodman Banks
"We are nonviolent. We had great examples during the civil rights movement of the '60s. So we the people will respond by exercising our constitutional rights on Nov. 3, 2020. ... We need you to act. Not tomorrow, not next week or next year. We need you to act now."
