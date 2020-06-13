Other voices speak to senators during listening forum

Jeff Stallworth

"My grandson is 7 years old. I don't want my grandson to have to have the same type of black stress that I have grown up with. Being a Lincoln resident, and traveling to Omaha every day ... I can't wear a hat when I drive. I have to make sure the cruise control is on when I drive. The same threat that exists for every black man in this society exists for me. I had a conversation in one of my classes and I mentioned black stress, and a student said, 'Mr. Stallworth, what's black stress?' And I explained it's the anxiety, it's the apprehension, it's the sometimes depression that exists when you're a black male in this society."

Joy O'Connor

"I also grew up with a father that was in the military, and I was raised to be very patriotic. But last Tuesday I went to city council and was standing with my black peers and my white peers. ... And when we went to say the Pledge of Allegiance, for the first time in my life I could not put my hand over my heart and pledge allegiance to a republic that's supposed to stand for justice for all and is not standing for justice for all. It made me really sad."

LaShawn Woodard