BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS | RIBBON CUTTINGS

Directions 2022: Lincoln Chamber salutes businesses with dozens of ribbon cutting ceremonies

From the Directions 2022: Changing times in Lincoln series
Cedars expansion, 9.15

A $3.5 million expansion at Cedars included a new basketball court.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

In June, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce resumed ribbon-cutting events to mark new businesses, businesses with new owners, relocated businesses, expanded businesses, renovated businesses, business anniversaries and ground-breaking ceremonies.

JUNE

* Dermatology Associates of Lincoln, 6969 South St.

* Nebraska LTC Pharmacy, 3901 Normal Blvd., Suite 203

* Stratum Productions, 2645 O St., Suite 2

* Lincoln Airport Authority (SkyWest/Delta Air Lines), 2400 W. Adams St.

* i3 Bank (Lincoln Branch), 3933 S. 14th St.

JULY

* Tuff Shed Inc., 2211 Cornhusker Highway

* Hands of Heartland, 7501 O St., Suite 105

* Modern Woodmen of America, 201 N. Eighth St., Suite 210

AUGUST

* CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill, 4055 Yankee Hill Road

* Murray Custom Homes, Roofing & Restoration, 1631 Cushman Drive, Suite 2

* Raising Cane's, 201 N. 14th St.

* Live Hydration Spa, 7121 Pioneers Blvd., Suite 120

SEPTEMBER

* Cory Callahan — Heritage Financial Services

* Gatehouse Rows, 3600 R St.

* Sideshow Spirits, 1630 P St.

* Cedars, 6601 Pioneers Blvd.

OCTOBER

* Emerald Healing Arts & Apothecary/Rooted In Wellness Chiropractic, 5600 S. 59th St., Suite 103

* Premier Vision, 3543 S. 85th St., Suite 200

* CHI Health Cancer Screening Clinic, 555 S. 70th St.

* SCORE Lincoln, 285 S. 68th St. Place

* Innovate Physical Therapy, 4500 S. 70th St., Suite 116

NOVEMBER

Craft Axe Throwing Lincoln, 1821 N St.

Lighthouse, 2601 N St.

Don't Panic Labs, 1371 Q St., Suite 105

DECEMBER

Amur, 600 P St., Suite 340

Kubat HealthCare, 5308 S. 56th St., Suite B

