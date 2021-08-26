Cindy Lange-Kubick: National Poetry Month meets National Hug a Newsperson Day, April 4, 2018

The news release made it sound like an assembly line of poets.
And I imagined them rising, one by one in formation, poet, poem, poet, poem, poet, poem.
Applause.
Applause.
Applause.
Fifteen poets with five minutes apiece at Mo Java to celebrate National Poetry Month, the news release said — plus a trio of headliners. Plan your Thursday night accordingly.
Rex Walton, poet and planner of poetry readings, sent out that announcement this week. Intrigued — a coffee shop brimming with poets! — I contacted the Lincoln man, who agreed to chat with me Wednesday morning.
We set a time: 8:30.
He’s normally up by then, Walton told me. “And sometimes lucid.”
I rang his number when the time came and his voice said leave a message, so I did.
I waited, then dialed again.
I typed him a Facebook reminder of our interview.
I pecked out a text.
I listened for my ringtone, a reporter on National Hug a Newsperson Day hoping for nothing more than a source brimming with pithy quotes.
Then I wrote a poem in my head.
The clock is ticking, deadline, deadline.
The writer looks at the phone, quiet as the graveyard, in her hand.
She imagines the missing poet at his kitchen table, musing over syllables.
As she sits at hers, watching minutes pass.
Wondering: Do you want to be in print?
Are you dead somewhere in a ditch?
CALL ME.
And then my phone buzzed, saving me (and my readers) from further poorly written verse. It was the contrite poetry man safe and sound, his phone left overnight in the car, blinking mournfully in the dark.
We settled in to chat by mid-morning, both of us perfectly lucid. Walton filled me in on the poetry reading, part of a series he organizes on the first Thursday of every month at Mo Java, where writers read and listen and learn from each other.
“We started with a special event,” he said. “We liked it so much we asked Paul Marshall if we could hold it monthly and we’ve been doing that for two years now.”
Marshall owns Mo Java, just west of the Nebraska Wesleyan campus, but Walton first began gathering Nebraska writers in the Haymarket at Crescent Moon coffee shop years earlier.
“We had a weekly writing series, poetry writing nights. Over six or seven years, we developed quite a community of writers and poets and readers.”
Walton rounds up the readers — writers of all stripes — and sends out announcements to an email list of 400 and a Facebook following of more than 1,800.
“I listen to people at readings around the state. I find people who connect with the audience. It’s not always poetry, it could be essays, short stories, a few pages from a new book.”
The now-retired postal worker learned to love poetry in college. A kid from Norfolk living in a Flint, Michigan, rooming house, listening to the magic in his roommate’s Bob Dylan albums. “The lyrics seemed to stand on their own,” he says. “That was really important to me.”
In 1969, when the draft board said his time was coming, he joined the Air Force. He landed in Lincoln with his young family when his four years were up.
It was during a difficult divorce in the '80s that he returned to school to keep his head busy. He took creative writing classes at UNL — mentored by English department poets — and started writing regularly.
Mary K. Stillwell, who met Walton two decades ago, calls him a tireless advocate for poetry in the state, a warm and generous man who brings in a crowd.
"He's the ubiquitous Nebraska emcee of poetry," the editor and poet said. "We're lucky to have him."
When "Nebraska Presence: An Anthology of Poetry," was named the One Book One Nebraska selection for 2018, Walton was at the announcement.
"He said, 'Let me kick off the celebration with a reading,' and January 4 we were at Mo Java," Stillwell said.
Walton lives the writer’s life in retirement.
Monday, he attended a slam poetry reading practice, as the UNL student group prepared to head to Philadelphia for nationals. (“They gave us an amazing display of writing and performance.”)
After our chat Wednesday, he was off to Bellevue University for a "Nebraska Presence" reading.
Thursday, he’ll begin introducing poets at 6 p.m. The first hour will feature three Omaha-area writers — Michael Catherwood, Greg Kosmicki and Richard Wyatt. Then Charlene Neely and Gerry Cox will talk about their latest project, “Guide to More Nebraska Authors.”
Finally, those 15 poets with five minutes (or less) will take turns on stage reading their own work. Poet, poem, poet, poem, poet, poem.
Evening at Mo Java is open to the public, this month and every month.
Walton’s own poetry is narrative. A storytelling style, pared down with a point of view.
For National Poetry month, he and a dozen other writers have embarked on a special project. Sharing a poem with each other every day for 30 days as a way to celebrate poetry and be disciplined as writers.
“If you have a deadline it helps,” he said. “I know you’ve been through that.”
