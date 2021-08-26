Cindy Lange-Kubick: National Poetry Month meets National Hug a Newsperson Day, April 4, 2018

“We had a weekly writing series, poetry writing nights. Over six or seven years, we developed quite a community of writers and poets and readers.”

Walton rounds up the readers — writers of all stripes — and sends out announcements to an email list of 400 and a Facebook following of more than 1,800.

“I listen to people at readings around the state. I find people who connect with the audience. It’s not always poetry, it could be essays, short stories, a few pages from a new book.”

The now-retired postal worker learned to love poetry in college. A kid from Norfolk living in a Flint, Michigan, rooming house, listening to the magic in his roommate’s Bob Dylan albums. “The lyrics seemed to stand on their own,” he says. “That was really important to me.”

In 1969, when the draft board said his time was coming, he joined the Air Force. He landed in Lincoln with his young family when his four years were up.

It was during a difficult divorce in the '80s that he returned to school to keep his head busy. He took creative writing classes at UNL — mentored by English department poets — and started writing regularly.