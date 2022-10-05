Ask UNL's Food Doc: Why not serve pumpkin spice lattes year-round?

Dear Food Doc,

I love my pumpkin spice lattes, and thankfully they are easy to find in Lincoln coffee shops. My question is if they are so popular, why not serve them year-round?

Since its introduction in 2003, Starbucks has sold more than 600 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes (aka PSL). If you include similar pumpkiny beverages from Starbucks as well as competitors, the total number is probably close to a billion.

The Starbucks PSL’s are popular for a lot of reasons. Consumers certainly like the flavor - a unique combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove, vanilla, and pumpkin. Plus, there’s some coffee in there as well.

But that’s only part of their appeal. Introducing PSLs in the fall is no accident. After all, it’s the perfect way to be reminded that the holiday season is approaching.

Still, your question reveals the genius marketing behind Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Indeed, their limited availability creates a demand that would not exist if they were everyday menu items.

This so-called scarcity marketing strategy is certainly not unique to PSLs. It’s as common as “while supplies last”, “limited time only”, and “one-to-a-customer”.

Indeed, PSLs are not the only food product exclusive to season. Consider chocolate bunnies, candy canes, even Girl Scout cookies.

Perhaps the best example of another limited availability product is the McRib, which, by the way, has a Nebraska connection. That’s because it was formulated in part by UNL meat scientist Roger Mandigo in the 1980s.

Mcdonald's makes no secret of this marketing strategy. Indeed, according to the McDonald's website, the McRib’s limited availability makes it “special“ and “adds to the excitement”.

So successful is this strategy, Mcdonald's announced last month that another product from long ago, the cheese Danish, is returning after a 30-year absence. Probably goes well with a PSL.