Ask UNL's Food Doc: What's a good gift for foodies this holiday season?

Dear Food Doc,

Any cool gift recommendations for my foodie relatives?

Absolutely, I have plenty of suggestions. Food scientists, after all, are the original foodies.

On the top of my own wish list is the authentic Neapolitan wood-burning pizza oven I wrote about last month. Reaching 900 F, pizzas are cooked to perfection in under 2 minutes. Plenty of moderately priced versions are available locally or on-line that are sure to please your favorite foodie.

There are a few items that are essential in a modern gastronomy kitchen, starting with a blow torch. They are used not only for the classic crème brulee, but whenever you need to accelerate the Maillard browning reaction (a food science favorite).

Indeed, you can pair the blow torch with a sous vide cooking kit. This technique involves placing meat, poultry, or fish in a plastic pouch, then using a vacuum sealer to remove the air and make a tight seal. The bag is placed into a water bath at a precise temperature and time to achieve perfect doneness.

The only limitation is that the meat lacks the surface charring or crust one expects. Enter the blow torch from above.

Here’s a cool gift idea I read about last month. A well-known beer company has partnered with a cosmetics company to create a one-of-a-kind nail polish. Called Chill Polish, it will turn your nail color from pink to blue, but only when the glass of beer you are holding is suitably cold. Gimmicky, for sure, but it is bound to impress.

Speaking of cool and impressive, another product that I described last year is the edible spoon. Vegan, non-GMO, and eco-friendly, it’s exactly as advertised – a spoon you can eat. Plus, as odd as it sounds to write this, each spoon has only 25 calories.

In case these excellent suggestions still do not appeal, I’ve got more. To create awesome flavors, infusers are perfect. Add a few small wood chips to a smoke gun, and within seconds, the meat, fish, or even a cocktail is infused with smoke flavor. Infusers can also infuse herbs and spices into butter, creating the perfect marriage of flavors.

If you like cooking with mushrooms, inexpensive grow-your-own mushroom kits have emerged recently. These kits are fool-proof and can grow oyster mushrooms in just two weeks.

Finally, for the foodie who is attached to a smartphone, consider the remote meat thermometer.

No longer do you need to go to the kitchen, open the oven, and check the gauge. This device connects to a phone app. So while you are in the den drinking your perfectly chilled beer and noshing on your exotic mushrooms, herbed butter, and cutlery, you can monitor the roast in the oven with a single tap.