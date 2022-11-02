Ask UNL's Food Doc: What is the secret to the perfect pizza?

Dear Food Doc,

I started making homemade pizzas from scratch, and although they are pretty good, I am not quite satisfied. What is the secret to the perfect pizza?

Forget politics, football, and religion. If you want to stir up some serious debate, just start a conversation about where to get the best pizza.

Nonetheless, at the risk of offending any of my dozens of readers, I will make a scientific case for what makes an awesome pizza. You might be surprised.

First, obviously, you must start with good ingredients. For the minimalist, a well-made dough, a simple tomato sauce, and the right blend of cheeses are all you need. There are plenty of easy-to-follow recipes.

If you like toppings, use fresh ingredients and try not to overload the pizza, lest it gets too soggy.

Now for the secret, and it’s not even an ingredient. What you need to make an awesome pizza is the right pizza oven. Your range oven, gas or electric, will not do.

This is because the temperature of your home oven maxes out at about 450-500 F. With few exceptions, the ovens at most pizzerias in town operate at a similar range.

Although that’s plenty hot, it’s nowhere near the 800-900 F that a proper wood-burning pizza oven can reach.

At that temperature, thermodynamics takes over. Indeed, physicists have developed complicated mathematical equations to explain the phenomenon of thermal conductivity and heat transfer in a 900-degree brick pizza oven. But the principle is simple. Super-hot heat surrounds the pizza, and the top and bottom cook simultaneously super-fast. Like less than 2 minutes.

Ultimately, this results in a pizza that has a crispy crust, piping hot sauce and cheese with the perfect amount of blistering. Importantly, the rapid heating induces plenty of flavor-enhancing reactions.

So important is the oven to pizza perfection that in Italy, Neapolitan pizzas must be baked, according to European Regulations, in wood-fired ovens at 905 F for 60-90 seconds.

Unfortunately, a real Neapolitan pizza oven imported from Italy could set you back $3,000 or more.

The good news is that there are outdoor versions you can buy right here in Lincoln for much less. Some burn wood or pellets, others are gas-fired.

Another option is to build your own pizza oven. There are kits and YouTube videos to guide you.

One of my neighbors did just that and his pizzas are a work of art. While I am not sure they meet the “Pizza Napoletana” regulations, he and his oven sure are popular in the neighborhood.