Ask UNL's Food Doc: The reasons good Christmas candy goes bad

Dear Food Doc

I received a box of chocolate covered cherries for Christmas. When I opened them a week later, I expected they would have a liquid center. Instead, there was just a solid gummy material surrounding the cherry. Not fluid at all and not very appealing. Were they defective?

Another candy issue occurred around the same time. I made a tray of caramels following a tried-and-true recipe. A few days later, sugary crystals appeared on the surface. What went wrong?

While there’s nothing worse than when chocolate goes bad, this is an excellent teaching moment.

Indeed, both questions have a common explanation, namely, it’s complicated.

Let’s start with some background on liquid-centered chocolates. The first step is to make a fondant – a simple sugar-water mixture that is gently heated. The paste is formed into a ball or used to coat a cherry. The secret sauce, an enzyme called invertase, is also added to the fondant.

Over time, perhaps a week or two, invertase splits apart the sugar molecule and converts the paste into a syrupy liquid.

To explain why this reaction did not occur, I reached out to Tessa Porter, a UNL food science graduate, confectionery expert, and owner of Sprinkk, an Omaha-based development company.

According to Tessa, the most likely explanation for why the invertase failed to do its job is simply because it was no longer active. The fondant may have been over-heated or was too dry at the outset.

It’s also possible the candies were too fresh, and the softening reaction needed more time. However, that seems unlikely. Tessa said those Christmas and Valentine candies were probably made months ago.

The caramel problem is another sticky situation. Your caramel recipe involved mixing all the ingredients – brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, and condensed milk and then stirring and heating in a microwave to just the right temperature.

Vanilla is added, and the mixture is poured onto a tray and as it cools, it solidifies. When it reaches room temperature, it’s ready for cutting and wrapping.

So why did it become “sugary” on the surface? In confectionary science, this is called graining.

This occurs when the sugar that was initially dissolved falls out of solution. The sugar crystals grow and soon become visible.

Even though you’ve made these caramels many times, all it takes is a slight deviation or mis-measurement to cause this problem.

For example, if there was not enough syrup or a bit too much sugar, crystal formation may occur after cooling.

Clearly, to appreciate the complexity of confection-making requires a good understanding of complex physical-chemical principles.

On the other hand, there is the easy-to-understand confection philosophy of the famous cartoonist, Charles Schulz who noted “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.”