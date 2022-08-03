Ask UNL's Food Doc: Is there a cost for all these convenient foods?

Dear Food Doc,

For obvious reasons, I’ve been trying to stretch the family food budget. We rely a lot on ready-to-eat and other convenience foods. These appear to be more expensive than made-from-scratch, but it’s often hard to tell.

According to researchers who study consumer behavior, food purchases at the grocery store are based on three main factors.

The first is taste — if we don’t like the flavor or appearance, we’re not buying.

Next is cost. Your family may really like ribeye steaks, but they hardly fit into the budget.

The third is convenience, which may be the most important. A new recipe that is delicious and inexpensive, but requires hours in the kitchen, will probably not stay in the rotation.

That’s why convenience foods have long dominated nearly every aisle of the grocery store. After all, Swanson TV Dinners and Kraft Singles hit shelves way back in the 1950s. From the meat counter to the dairy case to the produce section, convenience is everywhere.

But is there a cost for all this convenience? I went shopping at a local grocery store to find the answer. It turns out, for many foods, especially in the deli or grab-and-go’s, you will indeed pay for convenience. But there are exceptions, and for some foods, convenience is quite a good deal.

For example, the price of an 8-ounce block of Kraft Cheddar cheese was $3.40. That was the same price as the more convenient sliced or shredded versions. So that’s one win for the convenience column.

In the produce aisle, a medium-sized head of romaine lettuce cost $3. After removing the core and outer leaves you will be left with almost the same amount of lettuce as in the triple-washed, ready-to-eat bag for the same $3.

Other vegetables were not quite the bargain. The trimmed and pre-washed green beans cost twice as much as fresh green beans in bulk.

On the day I went shopping, a whole pineapple or cantaloupe cost $3.50. Even after accounting for the rinds, cores, and seeds, it’s still a good deal. That ready-to-eat tub of pre-cut fruit will cost you double.

It’s also worth noting that cut-up fruits and veggies may not have quite the shelf-life of intact products. The vitamin content might also be a bit reduced after cutting. Although these products generally have a good food safety record, some experts have long been concerned about the added risks of these products due to the extra handling.

In the meat section, most steaks, chops, and other cuts are ready-to-grill or roast. You can’t get much more convenient than that.

Further down the aisle are arguably the most popular convenient food products of the past 25 years — skinless, boneless chicken breasts. They are easy to prepare with no waste.

Back in the day, packages of chicken breasts were all bone-in. It took work and skill for consumers to separate the meat from the bone, and the process was messy. Indeed, hardly anyone even tried. Now automated machines and robots do the work with great efficiency.

So popular are the boneless products, that, even at half the price, its hard-to-find bone-in chicken breasts. Indeed, almost 60% of all chicken sales are for boneless chicken breasts.

Ultimately, convenience usually does come with a cost. But when preparation, clean-up, and time are factored in, consumers certainly seem willing to pay. Convenience, it appears, just might be inflation-proof.