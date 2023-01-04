Ask UNL's Food Doc: How afforadable are meal kit services in the long run?

Dear Food Doc,

For the holidays, my family received a $100 gift certificate for a meal kit delivery service. There are lots of menu options we can choose from, but long-term, I wonder how affordable these plans are.

Although meal delivery plans have been around for more than a decade, for obvious reasons their popularity skyrocketed in the past few years. Estimates vary, but according to one market survey, nearly 50% of young adult consumers are regular subscribers.

Meal kits come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles. On the one hand, you can get ready-to-eat meals that require little or no preparation. They can include cold salads as well as heat-and-eat entrees that go directly into the microwave. Easy as pie (also available in meal kits).

Another popular version is smoothie-type food kits. They contain cups of fresh vegetables or fruit. You simply put the contents into a blender, and within seconds you have a fresh smoothie.

Other meal kits require some work. These versions contain pre-measured and pre-cut ingredients, along with a detailed instruction card. But it’s up to the user to assemble and cook. Still, the recipes are foolproof, so even a kitchen novice can manage. Most meals can be ready in less than 30 minutes.

Within these categories, meal kits can be as basic as meatloaf and potatoes to upscale dishes like blackened mahi-mahi with lemon dill cream. As you might expect, the cost varies, depending on the type of meal and the extent of the pre-preparation.

Ultimately, on a cost-per-meal per-person basis, they generally range from $5 to $12. Thus, for a working couple eating four of these meals per week, it could cost up to $100.

The popularity of these meal kits cuts across many demographics. Surprisingly, perhaps, the largest share is single young men.

Regardless of who’s buying these, there are many advantages. Of course, what could be more convenient than fresh, tasty, portion-controlled meals shipped to your front door? No meal planning, no shopping, little to no waste.

Many meal kit providers promote healthy and interesting meal choices with fresh ingredients. They can also be customized for vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and other specialized diets. For meals that require preparation, there is even a sense of culinary pride.

Indeed, several celebrity chefs have introduced their own meal kit lines. In large market cities, high-end restaurants have entered the food kit business, providing gourmet dining right in your own home.

Of course, for those, you’ll need a bigger gift certificate.