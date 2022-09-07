Ask UNL's Food Doc: Are pesky weight-loss emails too good to be true?

Dear Food Doc,

I get lots of emails for products that claim to help me lose weight, some even while I am sleeping. I should know better, but the personal testimonials somehow seem believable. Are they too good to be true?

Like you, my mailbox is jammed with these same emails. Along with the ones informing me that 5 million dollars is ready to be transferred to my account, these emails go directly into the spam folder.

The “lose-weight-while-sleeping” email is certainly appealing. What could be easier, the email says, than burning fat and losing up to two pounds per day, in bed at night. Somehow, it takes only 10 seconds of your time.

Turns out, there is an entire category for weight loss – sleep aid supplements. Most contain plant or herbal extracts. But here’s where this gets interesting. Some of these products may have a pharmacological basis for how they could theoretically work. Emphasis on theoretical.

For example, one product is derived from a plant called Griffonia. The seeds from this African plant contain a chemical that can be converted into serotonin. The latter is known to affect mood, sleep, and appetite.

Another product is extracted from an Asian fruit called Garcinia. The rind of this fruit contains a chemical called hydroxycitric acid that supposedly suppresses appetite.

You may have heard of capsaicinoids – they make red chili peppers hot. They may also increase the body’s metabolic rate, meaning you burn more calories.

Despite the biochemical plausibility of weight loss, there are few well-controlled studies. In most cases, hardly any or no clinical evidence exists to support these claims. Unfortunately, regulations for supplements do not require such evidence, nor are claims approved by the FDA.

When analyzed, many of these products do not even contain the advertised ingredient. More worrisome are reports that potentially harmful products could be present.

While many of these products promote the fact they are derived naturally from plants, that does not make them safe.

The challenge for consumers is that they really want to believe that losing weight is as easy as taking a pill before bedtime. Alas, the odds they will help are about as good as that 5 million dollar bank transfer.