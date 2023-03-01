Dear Food Doc:

Some foods I really enjoy, like ice cream and peanut butter, don’t always agree with me, if you know what I mean. I was thinking of buying one of those at-home food sensitivity tests kits I’ve seen advertised. Are they reliable?

For many years, the only at-home diagnostic test was an old-fashioned, under-the-tongue mercury thermometer. They were accurate and cheap.

In the 1980s, pregnancy test devices became the first diagnostic test one could perform in the comfort and privacy of one’s own home.

Of course, most of us are now familiar with at-home COVID-19 tests. Plenty of other medical-type test kits can be purchased on-line or at pharmacies.

Then there is an entire category of food-related kits. They are intended to advise you on which foods you should eat or avoid.

We all know people who can seemingly eat anything without ill effect. For everyone else, disagreeable foods are all too common and can be quite unpleasant, especially in elevators or at weddings.

Now there are at-home tests that claim to identify those problem foods.

One common test kit is based on your microbiome -- the trillions of microbes that live in your gut and help with digestion.

I’ll spare you the details about sample collection. You simply send it to the lab and depending on the results, you are advised what to eat – like more whole grains or perhaps less meat.

The kits you asked about are a bit different. They are intended to identify specific foods that are causing discomfort.

These devices require a very small blood sample. The lab then looks for immune reactions to hundreds of foods, like dairy, eggs, seafood, onions, nuts, and grains.

These kits can cost up to $300. Perhaps if they were accurate, they might be worth it.

Currently, however, there is little evidence to show these tests provide reliable diagnoses. Identical samples sent to different labs can give totally different results.

It’s possible the results are consistent with your suspected food sensitivity. But if they were inaccurate, you would be depriving yourself of many tasty and healthy foods.

Still, these personalized nutrition approaches are getting plenty of attention. True, the marketing hype may have gotten a head start, but it may not be long before the science catches up. Perhaps then, these tests might be more useful.

Indeed, combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, your diet may soon be as personalized as your smart phone play list.