Ask the Doctors: Yoga helpful for children

Dear Doctor: What do you think about yoga for children? We're having trouble keeping three kids busy without their usual play dates and activities, and our 8-year-old has been saying that she wants to try doing yoga.

Dear Reader: We are enthusiastic supporters of yoga for kids. Just as for adults, yoga can improve children's physical and mental health. The gentle and sustained poses help with flexibility, strength, balance, endurance, breathing and breath control. Yoga is great for improving focus and concentration, building self-confidence and reducing stress and anxiety. Studies have shown that children with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) experience significant improvement in their symptoms when regular yoga practice is added to their existing treatment.

Yoga has found its way into school settings, but with in-class learning on hold, we now need to bring it into our homes. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources. YouTube has a number of very good channels stocked with yoga videos just for kids. One that we like a lot is Cosmic Yoga, a top-rated series with close to 900,000 subscribers. App stores are also loaded with a variety of kids' yoga classes. If you're unsure about which to choose, enter the name of the class or app into your search engine, and you'll find reviews and opinions to guide you.