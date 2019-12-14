Ask the Doctors: Wasabi poses little heart risk

The initial confusion as to this specific woman's condition isn't surprising, since the symptoms of broken heart syndrome are similar to those of a heart attack. This includes the chest pain, weakness and shortness of breath that the wedding guest had experienced. Even the results of some clinical tests, including electrocardiogram abnormalities, can mirror those seen in a heart attack. Although the exact causes of broken heart syndrome aren't known, it's suspected that the sudden and unusual surge of stress hormones is somehow toxic to the heart muscles of some people.

Risk factors for the condition are gender and age. Up to 90% of cases are in women ages 58 to 75. People with a neurological disorder, such as epilepsy, and some psychiatric disorders may be at increased risk. Treatment is with heart medications, including ACE inhibitors to lower blood pressure; beta blockers to slow the heart rate; and anti-anxiety medicines. In most cases, the effects of broken heart syndrome are often temporary and reversible.

Wasabi is a small green plant prized for the pungent and peppery flavor of its rootstalk. It gives its name to the spicy, creamy condiment that typically accompanies sushi and other foods. It's quite costly, though, so the bright green paste we think of as wasabi is often mostly horseradish, with a just a dash of actual wasabi mixed in. As for your concern about eating wasabi, it wasn't the condiment itself that triggered the woman's condition, but rather the unusual quantity that she ingested. Used in tiny amounts, as intended, wasabi shouldn't present any danger.

