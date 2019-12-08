Ask the Doctors: Vegans can get enough choline

Dear Doctor: I've been eating a vegan diet for about a year. My mom says she read that vegans don't get enough choline, and that's dangerous. Is this true? What is choline, and where does it come from?

Dear Reader: Choline is an essential nutrient that is abundantly available in animal-based products such as eggs, dairy products, beef, chicken and fish, and in somewhat smaller concentrations in vegetables, legumes and grains. It's the source of chemical compounds known as methyl groups, which circulate in the body and play a role in the proper functioning of numerous metabolic processes in the brain and nervous system, including mood, memory and muscle control.

Choline is vital to the proper structure and performance of cell membranes, including those in the brain, and it is important in gene expression. It has been linked to lower levels of chronic inflammation and offers protective properties in certain types of heart disease. It's also important in early development.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}