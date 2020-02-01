Ask the Doctors: Tremors not always Parkinson's

Dear Doctor: My wife does calligraphy, but she's having trouble because her hands have started shaking. She's worried it's Parkinson's disease. What else could be the cause?

Dear Reader: Uncontrolled shaking, trembling or quivering, which is known as a tremor, occurs as the result of sustained and involuntary muscle contractions in the affected area. A tremor can range from something so slight that the person barely notices, to more pronounced movement that interferes with daily activities. Although tremors mostly involve the hands, they can affect virtually any muscle in the body, including those in the head and neck, vocal cords, legs, feet, arms and torso. The movement may occur at irregular intervals with periods of stillness in between episodes, or it can be constant. And while the condition becomes more common as people enter their later years, it can occur at any age.

