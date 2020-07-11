Ask the Doctors: Syndrome linked to coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctors: What can you tell me about Kawasaki disease? I read that children who had COVID-19 are getting it. But I thought children were supposedly safe from the virus. Why has that changed?

Dear Reader: You've broached two important topics, and we'll take them in reverse order. As we've mentioned here before, every bit of information about the novel coronavirus, which we all first heard about in the final days of 2019, has been learned in real time. No one had ever seen this specific virus before, so everything about it was a mystery. This included its genetic and physical makeup, how it's transmitted, who it affects, how it enters the body and how the body responds once an infection is launched. Our understanding of the virus and COVID-19, which is the disease that it causes, continues to evolve on a daily, and sometimes hourly, basis.

You're correct that at the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 was known primarily as a viral pneumonia. It's also true that doctors saw significantly fewer cases in children than among adults. People 18 and younger have accounted for only 2% of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and they often experience mild symptoms.