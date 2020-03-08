Ask the Doctors: Sitting still endangers veins

Dear Doctor: Is it really that important to walk around during a long flight? I always take a window seat when I fly, and I pretty much stay put because it's so hard to move around in a plane these days.

Dear Reader: Experts suggest walking around during flights because of the risk of developing a blood clot in the legs, which can be life-threatening. While you're seated, your legs are bent, and gravity is at work. Over time, your blood flow can become restricted enough to encourage the formation of a blood clot.

When a blood clot forms in the deep veins -- the vessels we can't see through the skin -- in the lower leg or the thigh, it's a condition known as deep vein thrombosis, or DVT. And although it's commonly associated with air travel, deep vein thrombosis is a risk for anyone who stays seated in one position for hours at a time. That includes a flight of about four or more hours, a car trip, a bus ride or even a long session of sitting still at your desk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}