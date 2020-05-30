Ask the Doctors: Quitting sugar a challenge

That's double the recommended limit of 9 teaspoons per day for men and triple the 6 teaspoons for women, and it adds up to almost 57(!) pounds of sugar per person per year. Since 75% of all processed foods -- even those that come across as savory -- contain added sugars, you'll need to check food labels for an accurate picture of your intake.

Once you've identified the sources of sugar in your diet, you can begin the process of weaning yourself off of it. If you're stirring it in to coffee, cut back a little each day until it's gone. If you're a soda drinker, switch to one of the many varieties of sparkling water that have become available.

It is helpful to understand that sugar makes blood glucose levels spike, which triggers the pancreas to release insulin. That's the hormone that allows cells to absorb and use glucose for energy. A healthy blood sugar balance depends on limiting surges of insulin, so think in terms of meals and snacks full of protein, fiber and healthy fats. They will fill you up and lessen your cravings without making your blood sugar levels go crazy.

Artificial sweeteners may be tempting, but studies have linked them to a boomerang effect of craving more sugar, as well as to adverse effects on the gut microbiome. Plus, after just a few days of sugar abstinence, you'll find that your taste buds are waking up to the natural sugars in foods, which will become satisfying. There's no question that quitting sugar can be a challenge, so be kind to yourself and take things gradually.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

