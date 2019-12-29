Ask the Doctors: Prolotherapy can help arthritis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Treatment protocols usually consist of a series of three to eight injections given over weeks or months, depending on the specific case. The injections can be moderately painful, and patients often use Tylenol or stronger medications to manage localized aches and tenderness. Patients are advised to limit activity for several days after each injection, and they may be asked to supplement the therapy with specific exercises that focus on range of motion.

Since creating inflammation is the point of prolotherapy, the use of NSAIDs, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, to address the resulting pain and discomfort is not recommended. Possible side effects of the procedure include bleeding, bruising or swelling at the injection site. These can last for a week or more. Allergic reactions to the injected solution, infection and nerve damage are possible, but rare.

Does prolotherapy work? In some case studies, patients report improvement in pain and strength in the affected areas. But studies of the treatment have yielded mixed results. Some have argued that the studies showing benefit have been too small and not scientifically rigorous. The one area of agreement appears to be the need for large and scientifically rigorous studies.