Ask the Doctors: Popcorn lung, vaping linked

Another is bronchiolitis obliterans, or "popcorn lung," which is the disease you're asking about. The nickname arises because the disease is linked to a butter-flavored chemical called diacetyl, which was once used in the manufacture of microwave popcorn. This rare form of bronchitis causes the tiny airways within the lungs, known as bronchioles, to become inflamed. This results in tissue damage, including scarring, which thickens and blocks the airways.

Symptoms of popcorn lung include a persistent dry cough and shortness of breath, which become more pronounced during exertion. Additional symptoms can include fatigue and wheezing that are not associated with asthma or illness. Diagnosis often begins with tests to determine lung function. Since chest X-rays can often appear normal in the early stages of the disease, high-resolution imaging tests such as a chest CT scan are often used. There is no cure at this time, so treatment focuses on managing symptoms to slow the progression of the disease. Depending on the individual case, this can include medication to lessen the body's immune response and to ease inflammation. Antibiotics, cough suppressants and supplemental oxygen may also be used. In extreme cases, a lung transplant may be necessary.

Fortunately, there is also good news. Statistics show that the pace of the vaping illness outbreak is slowing. In addition, research now points to black-market vape products as a source of many of the lung injuries. Still, very little is known about the long-term effects of any kind of vaping. Unless they're using legitimate products in order to stop smoking, we recommend that our patients don't vape. The risks of this as a recreational practice are just too great.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0