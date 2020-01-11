Ask the Doctors: Pills unlikely to help memory

You're correct that the company's marketing cites positive results from a clinical study. But critics point out that these claims arise from selective use of data drawn from a single study, which was carried out in-house by the parent company of the product. In that study, the product and a placebo were found to be equally effective.

Until the day that science develops a real brain pill, we advise our patients to preserve their cognitive health the old-fashioned way. That is, eat right, control blood pressure, get enough sleep and exercise regularly. A diet that focuses on fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meat, fish, whole grains, legumes and healthful fats has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic disease, including heart disease. That's important because heart disease, as well as uncontrolled high blood pressure, have been linked to cognitive impairment later in life.

Research has also repeatedly drawn a connection between regular exercise and cognition. Not only does a mix of aerobic exercise, weight training and stretching improve strength, balance, endurance and mood, it has been shown to help the brain maintain existing neural connections, and to build new ones. With just 30 minutes of moderate exercise each day, you'll exceed the federal guidelines for adults, which recommend about 150 minutes per week.

One final piece of the cognitive health puzzle is ongoing social interaction. Recent research suggests that adults who have regular contact with other people have better memory and preserve their cognitive abilities to a greater degree than do adults who are solitary.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

