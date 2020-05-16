Ask the Doctors: Paving way for a sibling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: Our son will be 3 years old when his baby sister arrives this fall. What can my husband and I do to help him understand the changes that are on the way?

Dear Reader: Congratulations on your growing family, and also on planning ahead for a major change in your son's life.

At this point, you've mastered the baby basics that were probably daunting when your son first came home, such as, well, just about everything. Now you and your husband, along with your toddler, face a new learning curve. You'll be juggling the care of two young humans at different stages of development, and your son will be coming to terms with his new role as the older -- and no longer only -- child. The steps you take as your pregnancy progresses, as well as how you integrate your new daughter into family life, will go a long way to smoothing the transition.

Start by talking to your son about the coming baby. As a toddler, his ability to grasp either the scope or the details is limited, so use visual examples to help bridge the gap. If someone in your circle of friends and family has a baby, see if you can arrange for your son to meet and spend time with them. (You may have to do this virtually for the time being.) If possible, repeat these visits throughout your pregnancy.